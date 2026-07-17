Accessory dwelling units give homeowners a practical way to create an independent living space without buying a larger property. Backyard cottages, garage conversions, basement apartments, and attached suites can support relatives, renters, guests, or changing household needs when each project is legal and well planned.

Backyards and garages are gaining a larger role in the housing market. Shovels reports that its permit database includes more than 2.8 million ADUs nationwide. The data shows how small secondary homes have entered the housing mainstream.

A well-designed unit can add privacy, flexibility, and better use of existing land. Poor planning can lead to permit delays, utility problems, insurance gaps, and weak resale appeal.

A successful ADU starts with a clear purpose, a realistic site review, and early research into local rules. Homeowners should understand the benefits and limits before hiring contractors or approving designs.

What Is Considered an Accessory Dwelling Unit?

An accessory dwelling unit is a smaller, independent residence on the same lot as a primary home. Most units include a:

Kitchen

Bathroom

Living area

Sleeping space

Private entrance

Common forms include:

Detached backyard cottages

Converted garages

Basement apartments

Internal home conversions

Attached additions

ADUs may also be called:

Granny flats

In-law suites

Secondary suites

Garage apartments

Their designs vary, yet each unit generally provides independent living facilities.

A finished room or shed does not automatically qualify as an ADU. Local codes may require:

Safe exits

Fire separation

Approved plumbing

Ventilation

Parking

Final occupancy approval

Legal status matters. Unpermitted living space can create problems during an:

Appraisal

Refinance

Insurance claim

Property sale

Does an ADU Increase Property Value?

An ADU can increase property value, although no fixed return applies to every home. Location, legal permits, construction quality, layout, buyer demand, and design integration all influence the result.

Buyers may value a secondary unit that can:

House relatives

Provide rental income

Serve as a private office

Market demand and legal compliance are important factors when appraisers and buyers consider an ADU's value.

A traditional addition may perform better in markets where buyers want a larger main house. An ADU may have a stronger appeal in areas with:

High rental demand

Expensive housing

Interest in multigenerational living

Regional preferences often determine which project offers greater resale value. Realtor.com reports that traditional additions and ADUs can produce different returns based on local buyer priorities.

What to Review Before an ADU Renovation

A strong ADU renovation begins with a feasibility review. Local planning departments should confirm which unit types are allowed on the property.

Rules may address:

Setback distances

Building height

Lot coverage

Parking

Owner occupancy

Rental periods

Maximum unit size

State laws are changing, yet local rules still vary. Mercatus reported in 2025 that 18 states had adopted laws broadly allowing homeowners to build and rent ADUs. Eleven of those states approved their laws within the previous four years.

Site conditions also deserve attention. Owners should review:

Drainage

Slope

Trees

Easements

Septic capacity

Driveway access

Emergency access

Utility planning should happen early. Existing electrical panels, water lines, sewer systems, and gas service may not support another household.

Permit requirements and separate utility connections can increase total project costs. Professional estimates can help owners build a realistic budget.

Design the ADU Property for Long-Term Use

A successful ADU property should feel connected to the main residence without removing privacy. Matching materials, landscaping, lighting, and walkways can create a unified appearance.

Separate entrances and carefully placed windows can protect both households. Outdoor seating and parking areas should also avoid interfering with the primary residence.

Consider how the secondary unit affects the entire property when you renovate your house:

A garage conversion may remove covered parking.

A backyard cottage may change drainage or reduce outdoor recreation space.

A basement apartment may need moisture control, larger windows, or safer exits.

A flexible design can make the unit useful for more people. Helpful features include:

Step-free entrances

Wider doors

Reachable controls

Bright lighting

Walk-in showers

Durable flooring

Storage, natural light, and an efficient layout also improve daily use. The strongest ADUs solve a real household need instead of following a short-lived remodeling trend.

Protect the Property Renovation

Insurance should be reviewed before construction begins. Another review should happen before the unit becomes occupied.

Added square footage, detached structures, rental activity, building materials, and replacement value may change coverage needs. Reviewing comprehensive homeowners coverage can help owners prepare questions about:

Dwelling limits

Liability

Rental use

Detached structures

Choose Upgrades That Increase Home Value

The best upgrades that increase home value improve function and appearance. Buyers may care more about legal permits, safe access, reliable utilities, and a practical floor plan than expensive finishes.

Long-term appeal often depends on:

Final occupancy approval

Durable construction

Moisture protection

Privacy for both homes

Flexible living space

Design that fits the property

Frequently Asked Questions

Can an ADU Be Sold Separately From the Main House?

A separate sale is uncommon because an ADU and primary home often share one parcel. Some states and local governments now allow condominium-style ownership or separate sales under specific conditions.

Owners may need:

A survey

New legal documents

Utility agreements

Lender approval

Updated insurance

How Should Homeowners Finance an ADU?

Homeowners should review financing options early in the planning process. Common options may include:

Savings

Home equity financing

Renovation loans

Construction loans

Specialized local programs

Loan terms can depend on:

Income

Home equity

Permits

Project plans

Contractor details

Expected property value

Rental income may not always count during approval. Owners should compare borrowing costs and keep reserves for:

Design changes

Inspections

Utility work

Delays

Can a Converted Garage Become a Legal ADU?

A garage can become a legal ADU when zoning and building codes permit residential conversion. Approval may require:

Insulation

Plumbing

Electrical work

Ventilation

Fire separation

Safe exits

Proper ceiling height

A suitable foundation

Lost parking may also affect approval. Final inspection and occupancy clearance should be completed before anyone lives in the converted space.

Plan Accessory Dwelling Units With Long-Term Goals in Mind

Accessory dwelling units can become valuable property upgrades when homeowners plan around real needs. Strong projects balance local rules, site limits, utilities, privacy, insurance, durable design, and neighborhood fit.

Explore our other guides and articles for practical coverage of housing, renovation, and property decisions.

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