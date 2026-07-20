Local

Events: Yacht Rock Summer Tour comes back

By Ben Fridkis
Jacksonville Events 7/20 - 7/26 Skyline view of Jacksonville features John Alsop Bridge at night with colorful lights reflecting in water, Florida. (Photo by: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Visions of America/Universal Ima)
By Ben Fridkis

Monday, July20th:

Zak Morgan: The Wonder of it All - Florida Theatre - 11am

Tuesday, July 21st:

Free Trivia at Southern Swells - Southern Swells Brewing Co - 7pm

Almiene, Sounds for Someon Tour - FIVE Theatre - 8pm

Wednesday, July 22nd:

Mental Wellbeing for Parents Seminar - Florida Blue Jacksonville Town Center - 4:45pm

Chosen Diamonds 2026 Women’s Conference - 924 Saint Clair Street - 7:30

Thursday, July 23rd:

Greensboro Groove vs. Jacksonville Waves - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 2:30pm

Sips, Dips, Shop & Sail - Jax Yacht Charter

Friday, July 24th:

The Yacht Rock Summer Tour - Florida Theater - 7:30pm

Saturday, July 25th:

Sunrise Yoga - Riverview Park - 9am

Jax Sports Car Museum Showcase - Jacksonville Sports Car Museum - 11am

Summer Concert with LPT - Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens - 5pm

Rethreaded 15th Annual Community Birhday Party - 515 E 9th Street - 6pm

Cody Johnson - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -07:30pm

R&B Only - FIVE Theatre - 8pm

Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra - Florida Theatre - 8pm

Smells Like Nirvana, Tribute to Nirvana - FIVE Theatre - 8pm

The Red Room, Squid Games - Decca Live - 10pm

Shrek Rave - Decca Live - 8pm

Sunday, July 26th:

R&B Only - FIVE Theatre - 8pm

The Red Room, Squid Games - Decca Live - 10pm

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Ben Fridkis

Ben Fridkis

Benjamin Fridkis is overnight producer for the Jacksonville Morning News. He is part of Jacksonville’s largest radio news team that updates and presents the latest stories every weekday morning from 5am to 9am.



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