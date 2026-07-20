Events: Yacht Rock Summer Tour comes back

Monday, July20th:
Zak Morgan: The Wonder of it All - Florida Theatre - 11am
Tuesday, July 21st:
Free Trivia at Southern Swells - Southern Swells Brewing Co - 7pm
Almiene, Sounds for Someon Tour - FIVE Theatre - 8pm
Wednesday, July 22nd:
Mental Wellbeing for Parents Seminar - Florida Blue Jacksonville Town Center - 4:45pm
Chosen Diamonds 2026 Women’s Conference - 924 Saint Clair Street - 7:30
Thursday, July 23rd:
Greensboro Groove vs. Jacksonville Waves - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena - 2:30pm
Sips, Dips, Shop & Sail - Jax Yacht Charter
Friday, July 24th:
The Yacht Rock Summer Tour - Florida Theater - 7:30pm
Saturday, July 25th:
Sunrise Yoga - Riverview Park - 9am
Jax Sports Car Museum Showcase - Jacksonville Sports Car Museum - 11am
Summer Concert with LPT - Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens - 5pm
Rethreaded 15th Annual Community Birhday Party - 515 E 9th Street - 6pm
Cody Johnson - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -07:30pm
R&B Only - FIVE Theatre - 8pm
Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra - Florida Theatre - 8pm
Smells Like Nirvana, Tribute to Nirvana - FIVE Theatre - 8pm
The Red Room, Squid Games - Decca Live - 10pm
Shrek Rave - Decca Live - 8pm
Sunday, July 26th:
R&B Only - FIVE Theatre - 8pm
The Red Room, Squid Games - Decca Live - 10pm