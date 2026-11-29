One of the most important questions to ask a vacation rental cleaning service as a property owner or manager is how they handle guest turnover. The right Airbnb cleaning company will set the right tactics to ensure your holiday rental unit is always spotless and ready to host the next guest.

According to Data Intelo, the global market for vacation rental cleaning services is expected to increase at an annual rate of 8.3% between 2026 and 2034. Some of the major drivers of this growth are high demand for short-term rentals and high expectations of hygiene from travelers.

Before booking an Airbnb cleaning service, ensure their terms match your needs. Compare different vacation rental cleaning services before making a final decision.

What Questions Should You Ask a Vacation Rental Cleaning Company?

Hiring a short-term rental cleaning service requires asking questions like how much they charge and what exactly is included in the total cost. Here are questions to ask before booking a cleaning company.

How Do You Handle Same-Day Airbnb Turnover Cleaning?

The right Airbnb cleaning service should be turnover-ready and must act swiftly to ensure the next guest finds the vacation rental clean. Yorleny's cleaning services West Palm Beach specializes in tight check-out and check-in windows. The cleaning maids handle the following tasks between guest stays:

Disinfecting remote controls and light switches

Mopping and vacuuming all floors thoroughly

Getting rid of any debris that may be left behind

Dusting all décor and furniture in detail

Do You Inspect Every Clean and Do You Send the Photos?

If you manage a vacation rental property remotely, you'll need more than a text message to assure you that the apartment has been cleaned thoroughly and is ready to host guests. The right Airbnb cleaning service will have someone walk through the property after a cleaning session to ensure the cleaner has done a good job. Additionally, you should receive time-stamped photos as proof of the work done in case something is missing or a guest complains.

Be cautious of vacation rental cleaning services that charge extra for inspections.

Do You Offer the Linens?

Linens supplied by a property owner or manager are likely to go missing or wear out, especially if you fail to keep track of them. However, a cleaning service that provides linens takes the hassle and expense off you. Inquire whether they charge the linen as a rental or if it's part of the total professional cleaning cost.

A reliable short-term rental cleaning service should be transparent about who is accountable in case a guest ruins bedding or other linens.

What Should You Include in a Holiday Cleaning Checklist?

A vacation rental cleaning checklist helps property owners and managers ensure cleanliness of holiday units and streamline the process. Here's a detailed cleaning checklist to follow.

Living Room

The living room is the first space your guests will see once they check in. Ensure the cleaning service does the following:

Carefully clean the TV screen

Tidy up magazine racks

Wipe down cushions

Mop the floor, including underneath the furniture

Thoroughly wash dirty throw blankets

Vacuum carpets and under the sofa

Bathroom

A damp bathroom attracts mold and can make guests leave a negative review of your place. The cleaning service you hire should do these bathroom-related tasks:

Disinfect and clean the toilet

Wash all bathmats and towels

Clean the faucet using a stainless-steel cleaner

Replace all used toiletry items

Wash trash cans

Clean out any hair in the drain

Deodorize the washroom

Kitchen

A thoroughly cleaned and fully furnished kitchen will attract guests to your holiday rental business. A reputable cleaning service will do this for a spotless kitchen:

Clean the oven and microwave

Empty the fridge/freezer and wipe it down

Take the trash out and put in a new garbage bag

Clean dirty sinks and cabinets

All bedrooms should be cleaned, and bedding changed. If your property has a garden, the cleaning service should remove weeds and sweep the patio.

Why Is It Better to Hire a Cleaning Company Instead of an Individual?

An individual may get sick or be held up on dates when you have the most guests. Additionally, one cleaner may be unable to handle guest turnovers, making a dirty property more likely when a guest checks in. With a professional cleaning service, you don't have to worry about turnover or sick cleaners since others will be available to work on your vacation rental.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Look for When Hiring a Vacation Rental Cleaning Service?

You want to book an Airbnb cleaning company with a strong reputation and positive feedback and reviews from clients. Additionally, consider a cleaning service with experience in the field. It's one that understands vacation rental units require attention to detail and are focused mainly on guest satisfaction.

A reliable holiday cleaning service should also be flexible enough to accommodate your booking schedule. Their cleaning staff should have undergone proper training.

Which Cleaning Supplies Are Essential in a Vacation Rental Property?

To ensure a well-cleaned and maintained Airbnb unit, you should have certain supplies. These are:

Kitchen degreasers

All-purpose cleaning sprays

Floor and glass cleaners

A vacuum cleaner

A good-quality toilet brush

Garbage bags

Cleaning sponges and clothes

Rubber gloves

Do Hot Tubs and Swimming Pools Need Special Cleaning?

Yes, aside from the general property maintenance, hot tubs and pools require specialized cleaning due to safety and health regulations. Hire a professional service for regular filtration system checks, scrubbing of surfaces, chemical balancing, and debris skimming. Failing to maintain a hot tub properly and a pool can lead to expensive repairs and health hazards.

Also, guests will appreciate a well-cleaned pool and are likely to recommend your vacation rental to their friends and family.

Hire the Best Vacation Rental Cleaning Service by Asking the Right Questions

Before booking a vacation rental cleaning service, ensure you're on the same page by asking relevant questions. Enquire about how they handle Airbnb turnover cleaning, if they provide linen, and whether they inspect the unit after every wash. You can also provide the cleaning company with your preferred holiday cleaning checklist to make their work easier.

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