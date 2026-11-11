Win Your Rent or Mortgage for a Year!

Enter to Win Your Rent or Mortgage Payments for an Entire Year, Up to $18,000!

Imagine starting 2027 without having to worry about your rent or mortgage payment!

Enter for your chance to win rent or mortgage payments for an entire year, up to $18,000! One national winner will receive the grand prize, giving one lucky household the chance to take a major expense off the table for the year ahead.

Enter between November 2 and December 16, 2026 for your chance to win.

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [11/02/26 – 12/16/26]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Nassau Counties; 18+. To enter, visit the 95.1 WAPE app and register for your chance to win (www.WOKV.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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