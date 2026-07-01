Compassionate homelessness services help the unhoused survive and thrive by providing vital, immediate needs, including meals and emergency housing. They also give people without homes access to medical, mental health, and wraparound support services.

Without homeless centers, the unhoused face more risks, from extreme weather to faster health deterioration. A study published in AJPM Focus even notes that the unsheltered homeless population's mortality rate can be up to three to four times higher than that of sheltered homeless populations.

What Do Homelessness Services Mean?

The term "homelessness services" refers to organized systems and programs that provide emergency housing and street outreach services to individuals and families without stable, safe, and permanent housing. They aim to address the immediate risks and hazards of homelessness and its root causes.

Shelter services, which provide emergency, temporary housing (e.g., family shelters, shelters for women, men's homeless centers), are an excellent example. Multi-service centers, such as Mel Trotter Ministries, also provide food and resources to those experiencing homelessness.

What Are the Types of Homelessness?

The different types of homelessness are typically based on a person's or a family's living situation. They also depend on the duration of the housing-related circumstances (e.g., how long a person has been without a home).

Under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for instance, there are four categories of homelessness. They include the following.

1. Literally Homeless

Individuals who fall under this category have a primary nighttime residence in a public or private area not meant for human habitation. They may also be living in a public or private shelter designed to provide temporary living arrangements. Examples of the latter include:

Congregate shelters

Transitional housing

Hotels or motels funded by charitable organizations or government programs

Most individuals without homes stay in shelters or transitional housing. The U.S. CDC, however, says that about four in ten people (40%) who experience homelessness reside in unsheltered locations, such as outdoors or in a car.

2. Imminent Risk of Homelessness

Under this category are individuals or whole households about to lose their primary nighttime residence. They may have no subsequent residence or are about to lose their home within 14 days of applying for homeless assistance.

3. Homeless Under Other Federal Statutes

While HUD's primary focus is to assist individuals and families who fall under Category 1 (literally homeless), it also recognizes those who qualify as homeless under other federal laws. Some examples include:

The Runaway and Homeless Youth Act

The Violence Against Women Act

The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act

The Head Start Act

4. Fleeing/Attempting to Flee Domestic Violence

Anyone attempting to flee or who is currently fleeing domestic violence and has no other place to go can become homeless.

Such can occur among victims who've developed financial dependence on their abusers. It can also be due to an abusive relationship that has led to the victim's isolation and separation from friends or family members who can provide them with safe housing.

How Are Compassionate Homelessness Services Helping the Unhoused Survive and Thrive?

Homelessness services provide invaluable assistance to the unhoused population through shelter services (meal provision and emergency housing). They also help people without homes survive and thrive by making healthcare and supportive solutions with long-term benefits more accessible.

Shelter Services

People who experience homelessness face a much higher risk of getting sick and dying because they don't have the physical protection that a house can provide. They're much more vulnerable to extreme weather and temperature events (e.g., heat waves and snowstorms).

According to an article published in Public Health Reports®, homelessness also raises people's risk of acquiring infectious diseases. From skin infections to respiratory illnesses and sexually transmitted diseases, these are some of the infections they may contract.

Compassionate homelessness services help mitigate such risks by providing the unhoused population with clean and safe lodgings, protecting them from extreme weather events. Their shelters are also sanitary, which is critical to minimizing the risk of infectious diseases.

Healthcare Services

Homeless shelters and centers connect unhoused individuals and families to healthcare services. Examples include:

Primary and acute care (e.g., basic medical care, acute injury or illness treatment, and wellness checks)

Mobile clinics

Medical respite care

Mental health and substance use support

By helping unhoused individuals and families care for their health, homelessness services contribute to their long-term welfare. Staying healthy is, after all, critical to their future ability to work, earn, and provide for themselves.

Wraparound Supportive Solutions

Wraparound supportive solutions are comprehensive, tailored, multi-disciplinary approaches designed to address all of a person's needs. The ultimate goal here is to help the unhoused achieve long-term housing stability.

Examples of wraparound supportive solutions that homelessness services provide to help the unhoused survive and thrive are:

Housing placement and stabilization

Rental assistance

Employment services (e.g., skills development, vocational training, job counseling, and interview preparation)

Benefits navigation (e.g., application assistance for government programs like Medicaid and Social Security)

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Anyone Experiencing Homelessness Automatically Eligible for Homelessness Services?

While being homeless (no primary nighttime residence) is the primary eligibility factor for homelessness services, it's not the only criterion to qualify for long-term housing assistance.

Long-term homelessness support programs, such as those provided by HUD, require applicants to meet specific criteria. Unhoused individuals, for instance, must fall under one of the four HUD categories for homelessness and meet income limits. They must also provide proof of their housing status.

Equally crucial to note is that many charitable organizations operating shelters and centers offer emergency housing and meal services on a walk-in basis.

How Are Homelessness Services Funded?

The primary methods in which homelessness services receive funding include federal grants and government (state and local) appropriations. Private philanthropic contributions, both to public and private organizations, also help keep shelters running.

Many of the staff members who operate shelters for individuals and families are also volunteers. They willingly give their time to the organization and don't get paid for their compassionate services.

Homelessness Services Help Save Lives

Homelessness services, from shelters to wraparound supportive services, help the unhoused population survive and thrive by providing meals and emergency housing. They also help build stability by making employment services, permanent housing, and rental assistance more accessible.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.