The honeymoon period of being a first-time homeowner can start to fade as those hidden household expenses, from fluctuating property taxes to insurance fees, hit. Even a relatively new home may need repairs soon, and maintenance is an ongoing expense, with certain systems like your HVAC needing scheduled checkups. If you ever have an emergency repair, like a busted pipe, that price can easily double.

Motley Fool reports that the largest average expense for Americans is housing, which is 33% of typical monthly spending. While food and healthcare also add to high living costs, your housing expenses can balloon due to unexpected maintenance problems. However, putting away the suggested amounts in contingency savings and making strategic upgrades can help mitigate some issues.

What Household Expenses Do People Overlook?

One of the biggest expenses for a new homeowner is taxes, and the price isn't set in stone. Local governments often raise this fee after assessments based on the new purchase value. If your home and overall nearby property values begin to rise, taxes rise accordingly.

Home insurance is another financial concern, since it's required as long as you carry a mortgage. Like taxes, your home insurance premiums can inflate due to circumstances beyond your control.

According to The Lending Tree, rates increased 6.0% in 2025, but cumulatively they rose 46.8% from 2020 to 2025. These higher rates are due in part to more claims from homeowners suffering severe property damage after devastating weather events and the rising costs of materials and labor for those repairs.

How Can a New Homeowner Prepare for These Hidden Home Expenses?

Build an emergency fund to cover fixes. Budgeting for homeowners should include setting aside between 1% to 3% of the current home value for unexpected repairs, according to Realtor.

Those regular checks on your HVAC, roofing, and plumbing can save you big problems down the road. Mark your calendars for scheduled professional maintenance. The rule of thumb is to get a roofing inspection at least once a year, with additional ones after major storms.

Are you moving into an older home? If so, consider replacing old pipes and outdated electrical grids to prevent future home maintenance costs linked to:

Leaks

Toxic mold

Water toxicity from corrosion

Electrical fires

Power surges leading to expensive electrical failures.

Regarding your home insurance premium, don't be afraid to shop around for better options. Certain upgrades, such as a new roof or hurricane-impact windows, help secure your home. Better security features help meet the qualifications for reducing a premium.

Are There Renovations That Help Unexpected Home Costs?

After you've been living in your home for a few months, that's a good time to see what type of renovations you want to make that CMK Construction remodelers can handle. Let these experts update your bathroom or kitchen. Doing so can help you avoid major leaks and fire hazards.

Improving your home insulation can stabilize your indoor temperature, which may help you save on one of homeowners' biggest expenses: utility bills.

Depending on your location, you may want to enhance your roof. Top materials are metal or slate, both of which can last over 50 years and have high weather and fire-resistance ratings.

If your home has an older heating and cooling system, make it a priority to install an updated HVAC system, particularly one certified by EnergyStar. As a result, you can avoid potential heat-related emergencies due to a sudden breakdown in summer or risk getting ill during a winter freeze without appropriate heat.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Devalues a House the Most?

Protect your home value by ensuring a strong foundation, as your structural integrity often represents the biggest physical liability. This includes damage, shifting framing, and outdated structural components.

If major systems, like HVAC, are failing, it may cause a demand for a massive price reduction. Shabby work or work done without a permit can also cause your appraisal value to plummet.

While you want your home to feel like your personal space, be leery about extreme customization. Things that are super specific, like a themed room or loud wallpaper, likely mean someone else will have to spend a lot of money to undo it. This may prompt buyers to give lower offers or simply move on to another home.

Some things are out of your control, such as surrounding nuances that include:

Poor location with an increased crime rate

Industrial areas causing pollution

Poor school districts

Busy highway

What Are the Biggest Wastes of Money?

Holding onto high-interest credit cards and carrying a balance can compound quickly and drain your cash reserves, keeping you in a cycle of household debt. Another drain is subscription memberships, so ask yourself if you really need both Netflix and Hulu. Trim your household budget by auditing what platforms you use and see which ones are worth getting rid of.

Speaking of being online, be aware of impulse purchases, which can add up to hundreds of dollars in unexpected home costs. Another major waste in the United States is food, whether it's unused groceries or expired items.

Instead of consistently wasting food, you can freeze items like bread and vegetables to preserve them when you're not going to consume them immediately. Consider auditing your typical grocery list to see what should be a mainstay in your kitchen, and what you should buy occasionally.

Prepare for Household Expenses Beyond Closing

Closing on a new home, your first one, can bring a huge wave of excitement and relief. Don't make the common mistake of underestimating what it will actually cost. Your household expenses go beyond groceries and utilities, as there are ever-increasing taxes, insurance coverage, and a random repair that can pop up anytime.

However, you can prevent your home from becoming a financial wasteland by proactively scheduling maintenance checks, looking for early signs of problems, and prioritizing renovations that can fortify the home and increase its value.

Your home is your castle, so continue learning more about buying and managing one by checking out other articles on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.