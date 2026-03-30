Whether you're considering divorce, feeling worried about child custody, or are wondering whether you're eligible for compensation after splitting up with a partner you've never married, a family law attorney can help.

With a matrimonial law specialist on your side, you can get expert legal advice to help guide your decisions. Through their assistance, you're more likely to secure favorable outcomes for your domestic case and experience less emotional stress.

Reducing stress after a divorce is particularly crucial, as it's one of the most stressful life events. It ranks second only to the death of a spouse on the Holmes and Rahe Stress Scale, as noted by Verywell Mind. The higher one's score is on this test, the greater their risk of developing an illness.

When Should You Hire a Family Lawyer?

Divorce is one of the most common reasons to hire a family law attorney. Know, though, that no state makes it mandatory to enlist the services of one.

You can proceed with the process by yourself, particularly if the other party is cooperative and willing to get an uncontested no-fault divorce.

If your domestic relations are complex and you suspect your spouse may make things more challenging, then it's best to hire a family lawyer specializing in divorces.

Note, too, that while some may think a family lawyer is simply a divorce lawyer, they're not. Family law attorneys have much more to offer, with their expertise expanding to adoption, surrogacy, and palimony.

What to Ask a Family Lawyer?

As of December 2025, the United States is home to over 1.37 million active lawyers, according to the American Bar Association. It's undoubtedly a considerable number, but not all have undergone specialized education and training as family law specialists.

Because not every lawyer you see is adept in familial and matrimonial laws, one of the first things you must ask when selecting an attorney for your case is their area of expertise and practice. Go deeper and ask specific questions like:

Have you handled cases similar to mine, and if so, how many cases have you dealt with?

Do you approach matrimonial cases with the full intent to litigate, or do you recommend mediation first?

Have you ever had a case before the judge who's handling my case?

What is your expert opinion on the potential outcome and timeline of my case?

Will you be personally handling my case?

How Can a Family Law Attorney Be Invaluable in Matrimonial Cases?

A family law attorney can assist with familial matters like child support, custody agreements, adoption, or surrogacy. They can also help with financial compensation (alimony and palimony) and ensure fair property division.

Children-Related Matters

Family lawyers can be critical to matters of child custody and support, as they can help you, as a loving parent, navigate complex legal systems. They will be advocates of your child's or children's best interests, helping ensure all parties involved agree to fair financial arrangements.

Family law attorneys are also experts in adoption and surrogacy laws. They can serve as your legal counsel if you're looking to build a family through these methods, which often involve complex legal requirements, parental rights, and regulatory compliance.

Financial Compensation

Child support isn't the only financial aspect that will come up during divorce or separation; so will alimony or palimony.

Also called spousal maintenance or support, alimony is a legal responsibility of one spouse to provide financial assistance to the other after divorce. Its primary goal is to address financial disparity, allowing the spouse who earns less to maintain a similar standard of living.

Palimony is similar to alimony but without the marriage. Not all states recognize it, and some even reject it (e.g., Georgia and Texas).

One state that recognizes palimony is New Jersey. It allows specific oral palimony agreements, following the 2014 case of Maeker v. Ross.

The NJ Supreme Court ruled that oral palimony agreements made before the Statute of Frauds' amendment remain enforceable, which was in agreement with the arguments made by family law attorney Angelo Sarno.

Property Division

With a family law attorney on your team, rest assured, they'll advocate for your rights and ensure a fair, legal, and strategic division and distribution of marital assets. Through their knowledge, expertise, and skills, they can uncover assets obtained during marriage that your spouse may be hiding.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a Family Law Attorney Help With Prenuptial Agreements?

Every person in the U.S. in all 50 states has the legal right to a prenuptial agreement (prenup). Courts, however, will only uphold this written contract in the event of a divorce, provided it's valid.

A valid prenup means that both parties signed the voluntary agreement and were not under duress, undue pressure, or coercion. The agreement, which must undergo notarization after signing, should also be fair to both spouses and not overwhelmingly one-sided.

A family law attorney can help ensure that a prenuptial agreement meets all the factors that make it valid. They'll confirm it meets all local and state laws, making it enforceable following a divorce.

What Are the Signs That a Marriage Will End in Divorce?

While it may be different for everyone, many marriages that ended in divorce shared similar signs before the legal dissolution process.

The research-based organization Gottman Institute, for instance, says that a harsh startup, the presence of the "four horsemen," and flooding (of negativity) are some predictors of divorce. Failed repair attempts and bad memories are other indicators.

The four horsemen refer to negative traits or actions that can be "lethal" to marriages. Criticism is the first to appear, followed by contempt, then defensiveness.

Stonewalling is the fourth and final horseman. It leads to the other party not wanting to resolve anything anymore, ultimately triggering divorce.

Let a Family Law Attorney Help With Your Case

A family law attorney can be invaluable to your familial or matrimonial case because they can give you expert legal advice tailored to your specific circumstances. Whether your concerns have to do with child custody, spousal support, or adoption, consider partnering with an experienced family lawyer.

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