Events: Clay County Fair returns, Mandarin Art Festival, and other Easter weekend celebrations

Jacksonville, Fl — The 40th Clay County Agricultural Fair opens this week. It’s a showcase of Clay County’s agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interest.

Easter weekend marks the return of the Mandarin Art Festival. It is the longest-running juried art event in the region. Held every Easter weekend since 1968, this festival transforms the historic grounds of the Mandarin Community Club into a vibrant open-air gallery.

Tuesday, March 31:

Spring Night Market FREE Event! - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Florida Forum Speaker Series: Chef Jose Andres - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Walter Trout - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 1:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Ali Wong - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Thursday, April 2:

Clay County Fair Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting - 1:45 pm

Line Dancing at The Ritz - 5:30 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

World Ballet Company Swan Lake - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Icemen vs Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, April 3:

Five Points Funky Fridays - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Florida Theatre & Live Nation Stavros Halkias - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Zarna Garg: Million Dollar Excuses - 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Emo Night at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, April 4:

Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road

Jax Pop Con Vol 3 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Public Main Library

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Brooklyn FC - 2:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Demetri Martin: The Quick Draw Tour - 5:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Cyrille Aimee - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

BRESH at Decca Live - 9:00 pm

Sunday, April 5:

Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

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