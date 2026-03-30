Events: Clay County Fair returns, Mandarin Art Festival, and other Easter weekend celebrations

Jacksonville, Fl — The 40th Clay County Agricultural Fair opens this week. It’s a showcase of Clay County’s agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interest.
Easter weekend marks the return of the Mandarin Art Festival. It is the longest-running juried art event in the region. Held every Easter weekend since 1968, this festival transforms the historic grounds of the Mandarin Community Club into a vibrant open-air gallery.
Tuesday, March 31:
Spring Night Market FREE Event! - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Florida Forum Speaker Series: Chef Jose Andres - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Walter Trout - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Wednesday, April 1:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Ali Wong - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Thursday, April 2:
Clay County Fair Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting - 1:45 pm
Line Dancing at The Ritz - 5:30 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum
Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
World Ballet Company Swan Lake - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jacksonville Icemen vs Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Friday, April 3:
Five Points Funky Fridays - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Florida Theatre & Live Nation Stavros Halkias - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Zarna Garg: Million Dollar Excuses - 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Emo Night at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Saturday, April 4:
Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road
Jax Pop Con Vol 3 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Public Main Library
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion
Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Brooklyn FC - 2:00 pm - Hodges Stadium
Demetri Martin: The Quick Draw Tour - 5:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium
Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Cyrille Aimee - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum
BRESH at Decca Live - 9:00 pm
Sunday, April 5:
Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
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