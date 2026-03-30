Local

Events: Clay County Fair returns, Mandarin Art Festival, and other Easter weekend celebrations

By Rich Jones
Clay County Fair
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The 40th Clay County Agricultural Fair opens this week. It’s a showcase of Clay County’s agricultural, educational, civic and commercial interest.

Easter weekend marks the return of the Mandarin Art Festival. It is the longest-running juried art event in the region. Held every Easter weekend since 1968, this festival transforms the historic grounds of the Mandarin Community Club into a vibrant open-air gallery.

Tuesday, March 31:

Spring Night Market FREE Event! - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Florida Forum Speaker Series: Chef Jose Andres - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Walter Trout - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Wednesday, April 1:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 12:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Ali Wong - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Thursday, April 2:

Clay County Fair Opening Ceremony & Ribbon Cutting - 1:45 pm

Line Dancing at The Ritz - 5:30 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

World Ballet Company Swan Lake - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Icemen vs Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, April 3:

Five Points Funky Fridays - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Florida Theatre & Live Nation Stavros Halkias - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Zarna Garg: Million Dollar Excuses - 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Emo Night at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, April 4:

Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road

Jax Pop Con Vol 3 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Public Main Library

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market First Saturday Brews - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jax Beach Arts Market - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Seawalk Pavillion

Sporting Jax USL Super League vs. Brooklyn FC - 2:00 pm - Hodges Stadium

Demetri Martin: The Quick Draw Tour - 5:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Florida Everblades 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Cyrille Aimee - 8:00 pm - Ritz Theatre and Museum

BRESH at Decca Live - 9:00 pm

Sunday, April 5:

Mandarin Art Festival - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - 12447 Mandarin Road

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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