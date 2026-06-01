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Events: Jumbo Shrimp home through mid-June, Tunes and Blooms at Jax Zoo

By Rich Jones
VyStar Ballpark Source: Rich Jones, CMG. (Rich Jones, CMG/Rich Jones, CMG)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open a long homestand with a series against the Nashville Sounds, followed by six games against the Gwinnett Stripers. The Jumbo Shrimp are home until June 14.

Tuesday, June 2:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Black Crowes - Southern Hospitality Tour with special guest Southall - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 3:

Sporting Jax USL W League vs. Brooke House FC - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

KC and The Sunshine Band - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Buckethead - 8:00 pm - Duval Hall

Thursday, June 4:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Shawn Mullins with special guest Cat Ridgeway - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, June 5:

Tunes and Blooms Shake, Rattle, and Roll 50’s Night - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Bravo School of Dance - Game Night “Let the Games Begin” - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Young The Giant - Victory Garden Tour - with special guests Cold War Kids and Almost Monday - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Rachmaninoff’s Third - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Molly Tuttle - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Taking Back Sunday with Special Guest Bayside - 8:00 pm - Five

Saturday, June 6:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts - Market World Ocean Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

5th Annual Jacksonville Invitational Black Rodeo - 1:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Mary Pauline Dance Conservatory 33rd Annual Recital - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Axemen vs. Atlanta Copperheads - 7:00 pm Rock Stadium at JU

Jacksonville Sharks v San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Rachmaninoff’s Third - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Rolling Together Revue Tour - G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, & Moon Taxi - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Scott Jones Dance Recital - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sunday, Jun 7:

Jacksonville Centre of the Arts Danceology & Quantum 29th Anniversary Concert & Gala - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Asbury Arts Center Recital - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Nancy Dance - Alice and Her Wonderland Friends - 2:30 pm and 6:15 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Stewart Copeland - Have I Said Too Much - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

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Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



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