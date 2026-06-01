Events: Jumbo Shrimp home through mid-June, Tunes and Blooms at Jax Zoo

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open a long homestand with a series against the Nashville Sounds, followed by six games against the Gwinnett Stripers. The Jumbo Shrimp are home until June 14.
Tuesday, June 2:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
The Black Crowes - Southern Hospitality Tour with special guest Southall - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 3:
Sporting Jax USL W League vs. Brooke House FC - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
KC and The Sunshine Band - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Buckethead - 8:00 pm - Duval Hall
Thursday, June 4:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Shawn Mullins with special guest Cat Ridgeway - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, June 5:
Tunes and Blooms Shake, Rattle, and Roll 50’s Night - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens
Bravo School of Dance - Game Night “Let the Games Begin” - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Young The Giant - Victory Garden Tour - with special guests Cold War Kids and Almost Monday - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Rachmaninoff’s Third - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Molly Tuttle - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Taking Back Sunday with Special Guest Bayside - 8:00 pm - Five
Saturday, June 6:
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts - Market World Ocean Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
5th Annual Jacksonville Invitational Black Rodeo - 1:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Mary Pauline Dance Conservatory 33rd Annual Recital - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Axemen vs. Atlanta Copperheads - 7:00 pm Rock Stadium at JU
Jacksonville Sharks v San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Rachmaninoff’s Third - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Rolling Together Revue Tour - G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, & Moon Taxi - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Scott Jones Dance Recital - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Sunday, Jun 7:
Jacksonville Centre of the Arts Danceology & Quantum 29th Anniversary Concert & Gala - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Asbury Arts Center Recital - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Nancy Dance - Alice and Her Wonderland Friends - 2:30 pm and 6:15 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Stewart Copeland - Have I Said Too Much - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall