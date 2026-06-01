Events: Jumbo Shrimp home through mid-June, Tunes and Blooms at Jax Zoo

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open a long homestand with a series against the Nashville Sounds, followed by six games against the Gwinnett Stripers. The Jumbo Shrimp are home until June 14.

Tuesday, June 2:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

The Black Crowes - Southern Hospitality Tour with special guest Southall - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 3:

Sporting Jax USL W League vs. Brooke House FC - 3:00 pm - Mandarin High School

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

KC and The Sunshine Band - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Buckethead - 8:00 pm - Duval Hall

Thursday, June 4:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Shawn Mullins with special guest Cat Ridgeway - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, June 5:

Tunes and Blooms Shake, Rattle, and Roll 50’s Night - 6:00 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Bravo School of Dance - Game Night “Let the Games Begin” - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Young The Giant - Victory Garden Tour - with special guests Cold War Kids and Almost Monday - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jax Symphony: Rachmaninoff’s Third - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Molly Tuttle - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Taking Back Sunday with Special Guest Bayside - 8:00 pm - Five

Saturday, June 6:

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts - Market World Ocean Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

5th Annual Jacksonville Invitational Black Rodeo - 1:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Mary Pauline Dance Conservatory 33rd Annual Recital - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Axemen vs. Atlanta Copperheads - 7:00 pm Rock Stadium at JU

Jacksonville Sharks v San Antonio Gunslingers - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Rachmaninoff’s Third - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Rolling Together Revue Tour - G. Love, Donavon Frankenreiter, & Moon Taxi - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Scott Jones Dance Recital - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Sunday, Jun 7:

Jacksonville Centre of the Arts Danceology & Quantum 29th Anniversary Concert & Gala - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Asbury Arts Center Recital - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Nancy Dance - Alice and Her Wonderland Friends - 2:30 pm and 6:15 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Stewart Copeland - Have I Said Too Much - 7:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

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