Third-party liability is a major issue in oilfield injury claims because multiple companies often operate on the same job site, and third-party claims can provide greater compensation. Defective equipment is also a common source of third-party liability, and proving third-party liability requires a thorough investigation.

According to Brunel, specialized roles in the oil rig industry earn between over $120,000 annually, and for good reason. Not only is this a niche industry, but it's also a hazardous one.

There are also many people and parties involved, so liability in oilfield situations can get complicated. For example, there's something called third-party liability, which is commonly involved in lawsuits.

What Does Third-Party Liability Mean?

Third-party liability is the legal responsibility that a person or company has when their actions or negligence cause injury or financial harm to someone who's not directly involved in a contract or employment relationship. In the context of oil rig accidents, a third party may include:

Equipment manufacturers

Contractors

Subcontractors

Transportation companies

Maintenance providers

Unlike workers' compensation claims, third-party liability claims often allow injured workers to seek broader compensation. This includes:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

Future financial losses

Why Is Third-Party Liability a Major Issue in Oilfield Injury Claims?

Now that you know what third-party liability is, why is it such a big deal in injury claims? Understanding this can help you better understand legal rights in oilfield accidents.

Multiple Companies Often Operate on the Same Job Site

Oilfield operations rarely involve a single employer; instead, drilling sites typically include multiple companies working together, such as:

Drilling contractors

Equipment suppliers

Trucking companies

Maintenance crews

Well service providers

Engineering firms

Because so many independent businesses share responsibility for daily operations, determining who is legally responsible after an accident can become complicated. An injured worker may be employed by one company but harmed by another company's negligence. For example, a contractor may leave equipment in an unsafe condition, or a third-party trucking company may cause a collision on the worksite.

Identifying each party involved is crucial because each company owes a duty to maintain a reasonably safe work environment.

Third-Party Claims Can Provide Greater Compensation

Workers' compensation benefits are often limited to medical expenses, partial wage replacement, and certain disability benefits. A third-party liability claim, on the other hand, may allow injured oilfield workers to pursue a much broader range of damages, especially if they have the best oil and gas injury lawyer on their side.

If someone other than the employer caused or contributed to the accident, the injured worker may be able to recover compensation for:

Pain and suffering

Emotional distress

Full lost income

Future earning capacity

Rehabilitation costs

Other financial losses

When there are permanent disabilities or catastrophic injuries, these additional damages can be substantial. Third-party lawsuits often provide a more complete financial recovery than workers' compensation benefits alone.

Defective Equipment Is a Common Source of Third-Party Liability

Oilfield work depends on sophisticated machinery, heavy equipment, and specialized tools that have to operate safely under extreme conditions. When equipment fails because of defective design, manufacturing errors, or inadequate maintenance instructions, companies other than the employer may be held responsible.

The following parties can all face liability if a defective product contributes to an injury:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Suppliers

Maintenance contractors

In many cases, equipment failures trigger catastrophic incidents, such as explosions, fires, or crushing accidents. Product liability claims allow injured workers to get compensation from the parties responsible for placing unsafe equipment into service.

Proving Third-Party Liability Requires a Thorough Investigation

Successful third-party injury claims depend on gathering evidence that clearly identifies how another company or individual contributed to the accident. This often requires reviewing:

Maintenance records

Safety inspections

Equipment specifications

Worksite policies

Surveillance footage

Witness statements

Accident reconstruction reports

Investigators may also look at whether contractors violated industry safety standards or whether manufacturers produced defective equipment.

Because evidence can disappear quickly after an oilfield accident, prompt investigations are essential. Experienced legal teams often work with engineers, safety experts, and medical professionals to establish negligence and demonstrate the full extent of the worker's damages. Identifying every potentially liable party can significantly affect the amount of compensation available and help ensure injured workers receive the financial recovery they deserve.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many People Get Hurt on Oil Rigs?

According to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, in 2025, there were 192 offshore incident injuries; if you include land-based drilling operations, then this number is much higher. The exact number varies annually, but the industry consistently reports hundreds of serious injuries.

Oil rig workers face hazardous conditions daily, including:

Heavy machinery

High-pressure equipment

Elevated work platforms

Flammable materials

Unpredictable weather

Although improved safety regulations and technology have helped reduce injury rates over the past decades, oil rig work remains one of the most dangerous occupations in the US.

What Causes Deaths on Oil Rigs?

Fatal oil rig accidents often result from a combination of hazardous working conditions and preventable safety failures. Explosions and fires are two of the leading causes of death because drilling operations involve highyl flammable oil, natural gas, and volatile chemicals.

Workers also face fatal risks from:

Falls from elevated platforms

Being struck by heavy equipment

Electrocution

Confined space incidents

Transportation accidents involving helicopters or supply vessels traveling to offshore rigs

What Is the Deadliest Job in America, statistically?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that, from 2020 to 2024, the area with the most fatal occupational injuries was transportation and material moving occupations. This was more than construction, installation and repair, farming, or extraction occupations.

Within this group, motor vehicle operators represented the largest share of fatalities. Transportation workers face numerous hazards, including:

Highway collisions

Vehicle rollovers

Hazardous weather

Loading and unloading incidents

Equipment failures

Third-Party Liability Complicates Oilfield Injury Claims

As you can see, third-party liability greatly affects and complicates oilfield injury claims. There are so many potential parties that can be involved that having a reputable and experienced lawyer for cases is a necessity. This ensures that the injured party gets the fair compensation they deserve.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.