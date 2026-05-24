Faulty old windows could ruin your home's appeal and livability by giving its exterior a dated, ill-maintained look and being a significant source of street noise and air leaks. Air leaks allow uncomfortable drafts to enter your home and let conditioned indoor air escape and go to waste outdoors.

As the U.S. Department of Energy points out, openings in windows (as well as doors and skylights) account for around 20% of air infiltration within homes. Since it's unintentional "infiltration," it can negatively impact your home's comfort while also contributing to higher heating and cooling bills.

Learning more about the adverse effects of outdated, drafty windows on your home's aesthetics and habitability can help you make more informed decisions regarding their repairs, replacements, or upgrades.

What Is the Typical Lifespan of Windows?

The typical lifespan of windows can vary widely depending on their materials. The Inter­national Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) has a helpful guide noting the following estimated lifespans of windows:

Double-pane windows: 8 to 20 years

8 to 20 years Vinyl or fiberglass windows: 20 to 40 years

20 to 40 years Aluminum or aluminum-clad windows: 15 to 20 years

15 to 20 years Wooden windows: 30 years

30 years Skylights: 10 to 20 years

How Do You Check if Your Old Windows Are Faulty?

Performing a visual inspection is one of the simplest ways to determine if you have faulty windows. Visible signs, such as broken window panes and rot in and around the frames, should tell you that they are.

Other symptoms of malfunction in old windows aren't as straightforward, though, so it's best that you perform additional testing and investigation.

Draft Test

A draft test, which can be a candle or paper test, can help you determine whether it's time to consider repairing or replacing outdated windows in your home. The steps include:

Completely closing the window

Ensuring there's no other source of draft or wind (e.g., a fan or air conditioner in operation)

Holding the lit candle or sheet of toilet paper close to the edge of the window

If the candle flame dances or the toilet paper sways, chances are, your windows are faulty and drafty.

Other Telling Symptoms

Other signs you should be on the lookout for are those affecting your windows' operation. Do your windows:

Regularly jam or stick?

Require excessive force to close or open?

Refuse to stay open?

Give you a hard time when locking or securing them?

If you've answered yes to one or more of the questions above, take it as a sign that it's already time to consider repairing or looking into energy-efficient replacement windows.

If you're thinking of getting new windows, one of your top and efficient options is a high-performance vinyl system. Combined with expert installation services, they can enhance your home's curb appeal and improve its comfort, says the pros at Reece Windows in Jacksonville, FL.

Why Can Your Faulty Old Windows Be Ruining Your Home's Appeal and Livability?

From lowering your home's curb appeal by giving its exterior a dated appearance to making your property look ill-maintained, these are some of the ways old windows can ruin your home's looks and livability. They can also cause discomfort and inefficiencies through unwanted air infiltration.

Making Your Property Look Dated and Ill-Maintained

Researchers from the University of Texas at Arlington found that residential properties boasting strong curb appeal can, on average, sell for up to 7% more than comparable homes within the same area.

On the other hand, homes with poor or nonexistent curb appeal often face reduced marketability, as potential buyers form negative first impressions about them. Buyers may think that if the outside is in a bad state, so will the inside.

Old windows, particularly those that obviously look faulty, can give your home a dated appearance, making it look like it's not properly cared for. If you're selling your home, you may have a hard time attracting potential buyers because your dated windows can give your home an unkempt vibe.

Contributing to Significant Air Leakage

Old, malfunctioning windows often have cracks, gaps, and other openings through which unconditioned outdoor air can penetrate your home. At the same time, conditioned indoor air can pass through the same openings, exiting your home and going to waste outdoors.

Your home's livability drops as a result, as its comfort level and energy efficiency dip. Your home's interiors may feel hotter or colder for longer since your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system struggles to regulate the indoor temperature.

Because your HVAC system is performing inefficiently, it consumes more energy even though it's not heating or cooling your home quickly and sufficiently.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do Faulty Old Windows Allow Outdoor Noise In?

If your windows are old and faulty, they're likely allowing too much outdoor noise in because of their degraded seals. The broken seals are no longer able to stop sounds.

Dated single-pane glass can also impact your home's livability, particularly its acoustic comfort. A single-pane glass is not as effective in damping sounds as its multi-paned counterparts.

Having too many misaligned window frames can also result in your home becoming uncomfortably noisy because they have multiple cracks and gaps that allow sounds to permeate.

When Is Repairing Windows Better Than Replacing Them?

Repairing windows can be a better, more practical choice if their frames are structurally sound and in good condition. They don't have any visible or internal rotting, cracks, warping, or damage, but the glass panes have seen better days (e.g., have cracks or multiple scratches).

Repairs are also smarter if your window frames are historic or custom-made. Fixing dents, misalignments, and hardware issues is a much faster, less invasive way to address these problems.

Likewise, repairs may be more cost-effective if you're on a tight budget or if your windows are only nearing their or just slightly past half their expected lifespan.

Stop Faulty Old Windows From Ruining Your Home's Appeal and Livability

Faulty old windows aren't just eyesores; they can also bring your home's value down and negatively impact its livability. If you have the budget and your windows are nearing (or past) their estimated lifespan, modernize them with better-looking, performing, and energy-efficient replacements.

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