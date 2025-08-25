2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts “Mostly Mild—With Pockets of Wild” for U.S.

Now is the time to reveal that the Almanac—North America’s favorite and most enduring annual guide—is predicting a winter that’s mostly mild—with pockets of wild! Here’s how this forecast rolls out across the continental United States:

Temperatures will be near normal to slightly milder across much of the U.S.—except across the Appalachians, Southeast, Florida, and the Ohio Valley, where colder-than-average conditions are forecast.

Overall, the country will trend drier than usual, with widespread dry spells coast to coast. A few regions—like Florida, the southern High Plains, the Intermountain region, and the eastern Desert Southwest—may see above-average rainfall.

Snowfall should be near or below normal for most areas. However, heavier snow is expected in much of the Carolinas, southern Appalachians, eastern Ohio Valley, southern Rockies, and eastern Desert Southwest.

Remember: “mild” is relative. It will still be winter, so plan (and dress!) accordingly, and, for places that typically need it, keep the snow shovel handy!

Farmers Winter 2026

Like the very first issue in 1792, The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac has more in store than the weather. Discover the secrets of sugar maples, revisit the record-setting summer of Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio, test your weather knowledge, learn how to tie the perfect angler’s knot, and cook up readers’ winning tomato recipes.

The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac—the original guide to living well—is now available everywhere that books and magazines are sold.