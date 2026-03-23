Events: Opening weekend for reigning national champion Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, Fl — Baseball is back in Jacksonville, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp open their title defense against the Rochester Red Wings. National Champions Celebration Weekend features two fireworks shows, replica ring giveaway and family catch on the field.

Disney on Ice returns to Jacksonville this week - with multiple performances at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Northeast Florida’s largest pop culture convention returns to the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Northeast Florida’s Premier Anime, Comic Book, Sci-Fi/Fantasy, & Pop Culture Event returns for Year 11.

Tuesday, March 24:

Dancing With The Stars: Live! - 2026 Tour - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Spring Night Market - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, March 25:

Brave Summit 2026 - Free Event for High School Students - 3:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

BoDeans 40 years of Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams...and Good Things - 7:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sporting Jax USL Championship vs. Miami FC - 7:30 pm - Hodges Stadium

Thursday, March 26:

Moe. - 6:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Friday, March 27:

Forever Donna The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute Featuring Rainere Martin - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Parker McCollum with special guests Max McNown and Laci Kaye Booth - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 7:00 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Collective Con - starts at 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Barber & Mendelssohn - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out with Special Guest Gatorbone - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Saturday, March 28:

Collective Con - starts at 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! - 11:00 am and 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Parker McCollum with special guests Max McNown and Laci Kaye Booth - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Barber & Mendelssohn - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Brit Floyd “The Moon, The Wall and Beyond” - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Watchhouse with special guest Paper Wings - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sunday, March 29:

Collective Con - starts at 11:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Rochester Red Wings - 2:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Celtic Woman A New Era - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! - 11:00 am, 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

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