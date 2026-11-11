The 2027 Coachella lineup is here: Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA to headline

INDIO, Calif. — Three acts who are no strangers to Coachella will headline the annual festival in the California desert next April, the organizers announced Wednesday.

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA, who have all previously performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will each headline one of the evenings of the event, which is held on consecutive three-day weekends.

Tame Impala, the musical project of Kevin Parker, claimed one of the top spots back in 2019, when he became the festival's first Australian headliner.

Both Lipa and SZA have Coachella experience, too. SZA joined Justin Bieber on stage as a surprise guest during his headlining set earlier this year. And Lipa joined Martin Garrix on stage back in 2017.

And Daddy Yankee, who will become the first Latin urbano artist named artist of the year at the 2026 Latin Grammys Thursday night, is a featured act making his Coachella debut. Last month, he released "La Postal," his first concept album.

Also in next spring's Coachella lineup: Madonna, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Dom Dolla, Don Toliver, Robyn, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Kelela, Kehlani, Jisoo, Diljit Dosanjh, Tiësto, Kygo, Adéla, Måneskin, Four Tet, Underworld, Giorgio Moroder, Peggy Gou, Angine de Poitrine, Social Distortion and many other acts.

The festival will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 3 p.m. EST.

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