$3 Purchase Nearly Turned into A $90K Jackpot

Imagine going into a Goodwill store shopping and you come across a pretty cool Los Angeles Lakers jacket that another shopper put down right in from of you.

That’s what Quinn Brown did at his local Goodwill store when a shopper put down a Los Angeles Lakers warm up jacket and he instantly picked it up and paid $3 for it not knowing it would later turn into a huge payday.

The warm up jacket turned out to belong to NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain from the 1972 Los Angeles Lakers season and after doing some investigation about the authenticity of the jacket he found out his $3 purchase turned into a payday worth close to $90K.

Now I have to go to the Goodwill Store around my neighborhood and see if I can score a huge payday!