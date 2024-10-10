5 Fun Activities for Kids to Do at Home When School is Closed Due to a Hurricane

When a hurricane keeps you indoors and school is out, finding fun things to do at home can be a challenge. But don’t worry! There are plenty of creative and exciting activities that can keep kids entertained and engaged. Here are five ideas for things kids can do at home when the weather keeps them inside:

1. Create a Hurricane Art Gallery

Unleash your inner artist! Use paper, crayons, markers, and whatever art supplies you have at home to create a “Hurricane Art Gallery.” Kids can draw pictures of the storm, their favorite animals, or anything they can imagine. Once the artwork is finished, tape them up in a hallway or living room to display a gallery. Family members can “tour” the gallery, and kids can give a short explanation of their artwork!

Pro Tip: Try adding fun themes like “Underwater Adventure” or “Superhero City” to inspire new drawings.

2. Indoor Scavenger Hunt

Set up a scavenger hunt using common household items. Make a list of things like a red sock, a toy car, or a favorite book, and challenge kids to find them within a certain time limit. This is a great way to keep kids moving around the house and can be made more exciting by adding small prizes for the winners.

Pro Tip: Add clues or riddles for older kids to solve, leading them from one item to the next.

3. Build a Blanket Fort

A timeless classic! Gather some blankets, pillows, and chairs, and let the kids design their own fort. Once built, the fort becomes a cozy space for reading, watching movies, or even enjoying a snack. Kids can let their imaginations run wild by pretending it’s a castle, a spaceship, or a secret hideaway from the storm.

Pro Tip: Add a flashlight and turn off the lights for some “camping under the stars” storytelling.

4. Get Moving with a Dance Party

Turn up the music and have a dance party right in the living room. Choose upbeat songs and encourage kids to let loose and burn off some energy by dancing. This is not only fun but also a great way to stay active while stuck inside.

Pro Tip: Create a fun playlist ahead of time and have the kids take turns playing “DJ” to choose the next song.

5. Baking Fun Together

If the power is still on, get creative in the kitchen by baking a batch of cookies, cupcakes, or even homemade pizza. Let the kids take charge of mixing, decorating, and of course, taste-testing! It’s a perfect way to keep them occupied while also enjoying some sweet or savory treats.

Pro Tip: Try themed treats like “stormy night” cupcakes decorated with blue frosting and marshmallow clouds.

Schools my be closed, but with a little creativity, they can still have plenty of fun at home. Whether it’s building, baking, or busting out some dance moves, these activities will help keep kids entertained and reduce cabin fever until the storm passes. Stay safe, and have fun!