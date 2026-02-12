Entertainment

6:44 PM Is the World’s Official Dinner Time, Apparently 🕰️

By Toni Foxx
Make a Dog's Day Happy friends having healthy pic nic breakfast at countryside farm house - Young people millennials with cute dog having fun together outdoors at garden party - Food and beverage lifestyle concept (Mirko Vitali - stock.adobe.com)
By Toni Foxx

Turns out most of us around the world are sitting down to eat right around 6:44 pm — that’s the average dinner time according to a new global study from IKEA. But what happens after 6:44 pm might surprise you.

Gone are the days when everyone gathered around a formal dining table for a sit-down meal. The survey of more than 31,000 people in 31 countries found that less than half of us actually eat at a kitchen or dining table anymore. Nearly 1 in 5 people eat dinner on the sofa instead, and some even eat in bed or stand in the kitchen while they munch.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News