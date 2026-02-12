6:44 PM Is the World’s Official Dinner Time, Apparently 🕰️

Turns out most of us around the world are sitting down to eat right around 6:44 pm — that’s the average dinner time according to a new global study from IKEA. But what happens after 6:44 pm might surprise you.

Gone are the days when everyone gathered around a formal dining table for a sit-down meal. The survey of more than 31,000 people in 31 countries found that less than half of us actually eat at a kitchen or dining table anymore. Nearly 1 in 5 people eat dinner on the sofa instead, and some even eat in bed or stand in the kitchen while they munch.