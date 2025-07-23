Entertainment

Americans Aren’t As Good At Spotting AI As They Think

By Dex & Barbie T
AI-generated content is everywhere — from fake celeb videos to entire news stories written by bots. And while most Americans think they can spot the fakes, new research says... not so fast.

A new report from Socialtrait found that 88% of Gen Z and 84% of millennials are confident they can detect AI content — but when tested, their accuracy was barely 40%.

That confidence might actually be part of the problem. The study says younger generations are not just the most confident — they’re also the ones most likely to accidentally share AI-generated content.

  • 87% of millennials
  • 80% of Gen Z…admit they’ve shared AI-made content thinking it was real.

Even though 97% of people say AI content should be labeled clearly, only 81% bother checking account authenticity before trusting what they see.And only 3% of Americans say they feel “fully prepared” to navigate this AI-powered media world. Oof.

So who’s most at risk? The study says states like Florida, Mississippi, West Virginia, and Alabama are especially vulnerable due to older populations, limited digital literacy, and high reliance on Facebook for news.

Bottom line: Just because something looks real — doesn’t mean it is. And if you’re super confident that you can’t be fooled? You might already be.

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

