Americans Say They Need a Vacation Every 110 Days ✈️🌴🍹

The average American says they need a real vacation every 110 days, which works out to roughly once every 16 weeks. That may explain why people can return from a trip feeling refreshed, only to find themselves dreaming about the next break a few months later. Work, family schedules and constant availability can slowly rebuild the same stress that time away was supposed to relieve.

A vacation does not always need to involve an expensive destination or a week away from home. What people appear to need most is a genuine interruption from their normal responsibilities, whether that means a weekend trip, a staycation or simply several days without work emails and packed schedules. The 110-day mark suggests rest is less of a once-a-year luxury and more of a recurring reset.