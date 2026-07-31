Entertainment

Americans Say They Need a Vacation Every 110 Days ✈️🌴🍹

By Matt Ray
American Airline plane at LAX
American Airlines FILE PHOTO: American Airlines will temporarily cut several routes later this summer. (Markus Mainka/Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com)
By Matt Ray

The average American says they need a real vacation every 110 days, which works out to roughly once every 16 weeks. That may explain why people can return from a trip feeling refreshed, only to find themselves dreaming about the next break a few months later. Work, family schedules and constant availability can slowly rebuild the same stress that time away was supposed to relieve.

A vacation does not always need to involve an expensive destination or a week away from home. What people appear to need most is a genuine interruption from their normal responsibilities, whether that means a weekend trip, a staycation or simply several days without work emails and packed schedules. The 110-day mark suggests rest is less of a once-a-year luxury and more of a recurring reset.

Matt Ray

Matt Ray

Matt is a Jacksonville native and has been in radio for over two decades. Matt also owns his own production company that produces Award winning Radio and TV commercials all over the country for a variety of clients.



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