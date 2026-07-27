Events: Jaguars training camp opens, Sharks to host playoff game

Jacksonville will host playoff football for a second time this year. The Jacksonville Sharks are headed to the post-season after a big win Sunday against Green Bay. They’ll host the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday.

The Jaguars training camp opens to the public on Wednesday, with multiple opportunities to see the 2026 team in person.

Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens invites explorers of all ages to journey back in time and come face-to-face with more than 40 life-size dinosaurs. Get up close with the mighty T. rex, marvel at the towering Brachiosaurus and dig into hands-on fossil experiences along the way. This is the largest Dinosauria in Zoo history and runs through August 2.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, through Sunday, August 2 at VyStar Ballpark.

Monday, July 27:

Lord Huron with special guest The Army, The Navy - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 28:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, July 29:

Jaguars training camp kick off day - 8:30 am - Miller Electric Center

The Black Keys Peaches ‘n Kream World Tour with support from Eddie 9V - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, July 30:

Jaguars training camp throwback Thursday - 8:30 am - Miller Electric Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Friday, July 31:

Jaguars training camp - 8:30 am - Miller Electric Center

Jurassic Quest - 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Waves v Savannah Steel - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

American Son - The Florida Ballet - 8:00 pm - 10131 Atlantic Blvd.

Tony Rock - 7:15 pm and 9:45 pm - The Comedy Zone

Bop To The Top - 9:00 pm - FIVE

Saturday, August 1:

Repticon - 9:00 am - 4:00 pm - Duval Hall

Jurassic Quest - 8:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Tulsa Oilers - 2026 IFL Playoffs - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Saturday Sounds at the Fountain - 6:00 pm - 1015 Museum Circle

American Son - The Florida Ballet - 8:00 pm - 10131 Atlantic Blvd.

Tony Rock - 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm - The Comedy Zone

Sunday, August 2:

Repticon - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Duval Hall

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 5:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Tony Rock - 7:00 pm - The Comedy Zone

American Son - The Florida Ballet - 8:00 pm - 10131 Atlantic Blvd.

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