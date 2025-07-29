Americans Would Like to Raise the Driving Age . . . and Lower the Drinking Age

Should we really trust a 16-year-old behind the wheel? Or is it time to pass the keys a little later in life? A new poll says yes — and also, weirdly, bring on the booze a little earlier.

According to YouGov, a recent poll shows a shift in how Americans feel about age restrictions, and the results might surprise you:

🛑 Driving Age: Raise It!

52% of Americans say the driving age should be older than 16 .

And it's not just the starting line: 54% of Americans want a maximum driving age too, with:

23% saying cut it off before age 80

21% picking 80 as the limit

10% going as far as 90

Boomers, as expected, were least likely to support an age cap.

🍻 Drinking Age: Lower It?

While 47% say the drinking age should stay at 21, a solid 41% want it lower — or even eliminated.

🎬💍💸 Other Age Limits Stay Steady

Most Americans seem to be fine with current age limits for:

R-rated movies

Marriage

Pornography

Gambling

Voting

Still, there are a few eyebrow-raisers:

10% think people should be older than 21 before marriage, watching porn, or gambling.

22% say people should be able to marry before 17

17% are okay with porn access before 17

9% want gambling to be legal before 17

25% think voting should happen before 18

Let us know your take. Should we raise the driving age? Drop the drinking age? Or leave it all alone?