Americans Would Like to Raise the Driving Age . . . and Lower the Drinking Age

(littlewolf1989 - stock.adobe.com)
Should we really trust a 16-year-old behind the wheel? Or is it time to pass the keys a little later in life? A new poll says yes — and also, weirdly, bring on the booze a little earlier.

According to YouGov, a recent poll shows a shift in how Americans feel about age restrictions, and the results might surprise you:

🛑 Driving Age: Raise It!

  • 52% of Americans say the driving age should be older than 16.
  • The strongest supporters of this? Young adults (18–29) — yep, the ones who JUST got their license. 58% of them think 16 is too young to drive.
  • And it’s not just the starting line: 54% of Americans want a maximum driving age too, with:
    • 23% saying cut it off before age 80
    • 21% picking 80 as the limit
    • 10% going as far as 90
  • Boomers, as expected, were least likely to support an age cap.

🍻 Drinking Age: Lower It?

  • While 47% say the drinking age should stay at 21, a solid 41% want it lower — or even eliminated.
  • Interestingly, young adults (again, 18–29) were split — some want it lower, some actually want it higher.

🎬💍💸 Other Age Limits Stay Steady

Most Americans seem to be fine with current age limits for:

  • R-rated movies
  • Marriage
  • Pornography
  • Gambling
  • Voting

Still, there are a few eyebrow-raisers:

  • 10% think people should be older than 21 before marriage, watching porn, or gambling.
  • 22% say people should be able to marry before 17
  • 17% are okay with porn access before 17
  • 9% want gambling to be legal before 17
  • 25% think voting should happen before 18

Let us know your take. Should we raise the driving age? Drop the drinking age? Or leave it all alone?

