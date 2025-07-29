Americans Would Like to Raise the Driving Age . . . and Lower the Drinking Age

Should we really trust a 16-year-old behind the wheel? Or is it time to pass the keys a little later in life? A new poll says yes — and also, weirdly, bring on the booze a little earlier.
According to YouGov, a recent poll shows a shift in how Americans feel about age restrictions, and the results might surprise you:
🛑 Driving Age: Raise It!
- 52% of Americans say the driving age should be older than 16.
- The strongest supporters of this? Young adults (18–29) — yep, the ones who JUST got their license. 58% of them think 16 is too young to drive.
- And it’s not just the starting line: 54% of Americans want a maximum driving age too, with:
- 23% saying cut it off before age 80
- 21% picking 80 as the limit
- 10% going as far as 90
- Boomers, as expected, were least likely to support an age cap.
🍻 Drinking Age: Lower It?
- While 47% say the drinking age should stay at 21, a solid 41% want it lower — or even eliminated.
- Interestingly, young adults (again, 18–29) were split — some want it lower, some actually want it higher.
🎬💍💸 Other Age Limits Stay Steady
Most Americans seem to be fine with current age limits for:
- R-rated movies
- Marriage
- Pornography
- Gambling
- Voting
Still, there are a few eyebrow-raisers:
- 10% think people should be older than 21 before marriage, watching porn, or gambling.
- 22% say people should be able to marry before 17
- 17% are okay with porn access before 17
- 9% want gambling to be legal before 17
- 25% think voting should happen before 18
Let us know your take. Should we raise the driving age? Drop the drinking age? Or leave it all alone?