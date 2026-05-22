Entertainment

America’s Best-Tasting Pizza Chain is An Old-School Favorite

By Matt Ray
A standalone Pizza Hut restaurant. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Matt Ray

A new survey says America’s favorite pizza chain for taste is old-school classic Pizza Hut.

The survey, conducted by Market Force Information, asked thousands of consumers which major pizza chain they thought tasted the best, and Pizza Hut came out on top.

People praised Pizza Hut for its familiar flavor, thick crust options, and nostalgic appeal. Domino’s and Papa Johns also ranked high in the survey, while regional chains performed strongly in certain parts of the country.

Researchers noted that taste wasn’t the only thing customers cared about. Value, consistency, delivery speed, and menu variety also played major roles in how people judged pizza chains.

Matt Ray

Matt Ray

Matt is a Jacksonville native and has been in radio for over two decades. Matt also owns his own production company that produces Award winning Radio and TV commercials all over the country for a variety of clients.



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