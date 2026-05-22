America’s Best-Tasting Pizza Chain is An Old-School Favorite

A new survey says America’s favorite pizza chain for taste is old-school classic Pizza Hut.

The survey, conducted by Market Force Information, asked thousands of consumers which major pizza chain they thought tasted the best, and Pizza Hut came out on top.

People praised Pizza Hut for its familiar flavor, thick crust options, and nostalgic appeal. Domino’s and Papa Johns also ranked high in the survey, while regional chains performed strongly in certain parts of the country.

Researchers noted that taste wasn’t the only thing customers cared about. Value, consistency, delivery speed, and menu variety also played major roles in how people judged pizza chains.