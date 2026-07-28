Annoying Sleep Habits Are Becoming a Relationship Dealbreaker

Sharing a bed sounds romantic until someone starts snoring, stealing the blankets or scrolling through their phone at two in the morning. A recent survey found that more than one in five Americans have ended a relationship—or said it contributed to a breakup—because of a partner’s disruptive nighttime habits. Different bedtimes, restless sleeping and competing preferences over television, lighting and room temperature can turn bedtime into a nightly source of frustration.

Sleep compatibility is becoming a bigger part of relationship conversations as more people recognize how strongly rest affects their mood, health and patience. Some couples are solving the problem with separate blankets, different bedtime routines or even separate bedrooms. What once might have been viewed as a sign of relationship trouble is increasingly seen as a practical way for both people to sleep better—and possibly get along better when they’re awake.