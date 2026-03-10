Are we eating cereal the wrong way?

You would think eating cereal isn’t very complicated.

But according to an etiquette expert, we might be eating it the wrong way.

British etiquette coach William Hanson went viral after demonstrating a more “proper” method: using two utensils — a spoon and a fork. The spoon stays in your dominant hand to eat, while the fork in your other hand gently pushes cereal onto the spoon, helping keep flakes from spilling or splashing milk.

The video sparked debate online, with millions of views and plenty of people wondering if he was joking. Another etiquette expert said the technique can make cereal eating neater and more refined, especially if you’re using a wide, shallow bowl.

I think the problem is he doesn’t have enough milk in the bowl.. in fact, that doesn’t even look like a deep enough bowl.

Hanson does say using just a spoon is perfectly fine, so no one really needs to change their breakfast routine. Thank goodness for that!

This all reminds me of when George starting eating Snickers bars with a knife and fork on Seinfeld.