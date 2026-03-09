EVENTS: More to enjoy in addition to THE PLAYERS

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s Players Championship week - which means awful traffic on A1A and through Nocatee. It also means the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course is the place to be all week for great golf and a beautiful atmosphere.
The 2026 FHSAA Girls and Boys Basketball championships continue through March 14th at UNF Arena.
The 2026 AAU Collegiate Hockey Championship continues through March 17th at the Community First Igloo.
Monday, March 9:
2026 ASUN Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Pete the Cat - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre
Tuesday, March 10:
RENT - In Concert 30th Anniversary - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Dog Man: The Musical - 6:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Wednesday, March 11:
The Bronx Wanderers - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Thursday, March 12:
Matt Rife: Stay Golden World Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Justin Moore - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Tracy Lawrence - Sounds of Sawgrass - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Friday, March 13:
Jacksonville Icemen v Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The Lost Weekend – The Photography of May Pang - Gallery 725
Theo Von: Return of the Rat - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Dirty Dancing in Concert - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville 95ers vs. Tampa Bay Titans - 7:30 pm - Trinity College of Jacksonville
Jax Symphony: Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville Horror Film Festival - starts 10:00 am - Hicks Auditorium Main Public Library
Band Capricio - 8:00 pm - Five
MERSIV at Decca Live - 10:00 pm
Saturday, March 14:
Jacksonville Orchid Society Show - Mandarin Garden Club
Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park
Riverside Arts Market Pi Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Omgitswicks & Friends - 8:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Theo Von: Return of the Rat - 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Horror Film Festival - starts 12:00 pm - Hicks Auditorium Main Public Library
Robert Earl Keen - Sounds of Sawgrass - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
The Lost Weekend – The Photography of May Pang - Gallery 725
Jax Symphony: Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night - 8:00 pm - Five
Sunday, March 15:
Jacksonville Orchid Society Show - Mandarin Garden Club
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater
Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The Lost Weekend – The Photography of May Pang - Gallery 725
MercyMe Wonder + Awe Tour with Big Daddy Weave, Tim Timmons, and Sam Wesley - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre