EVENTS: More to enjoy in addition to THE PLAYERS

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s Players Championship week - which means awful traffic on A1A and through Nocatee. It also means the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course is the place to be all week for great golf and a beautiful atmosphere.

See a full rundown of events, parking info, and more here!

The 2026 FHSAA Girls and Boys Basketball championships continue through March 14th at UNF Arena.

The 2026 AAU Collegiate Hockey Championship continues through March 17th at the Community First Igloo.

Monday, March 9:

2026 ASUN Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship - 5:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Pete the Cat - 10:00 am and 11:45 am - Florida Theatre

Tuesday, March 10:

RENT - In Concert 30th Anniversary - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Dog Man: The Musical - 6:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Wednesday, March 11:

The Bronx Wanderers - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Thursday, March 12:

Matt Rife: Stay Golden World Tour - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Justin Moore - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Tracy Lawrence - Sounds of Sawgrass - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Friday, March 13:

Jacksonville Icemen v Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Lost Weekend – The Photography of May Pang - Gallery 725

Theo Von: Return of the Rat - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Dirty Dancing in Concert - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville 95ers vs. Tampa Bay Titans - 7:30 pm - Trinity College of Jacksonville

Jax Symphony: Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Horror Film Festival - starts 10:00 am - Hicks Auditorium Main Public Library

Band Capricio - 8:00 pm - Five

MERSIV at Decca Live - 10:00 pm

Saturday, March 14:

Jacksonville Orchid Society Show - Mandarin Garden Club

Beaches Green Market - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm - Penman Park

Riverside Arts Market Pi Day - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Omgitswicks & Friends - 8:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Theo Von: Return of the Rat - 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Horror Film Festival - starts 12:00 pm - Hicks Auditorium Main Public Library

Robert Earl Keen - Sounds of Sawgrass - 8:00 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

The Lost Weekend – The Photography of May Pang - Gallery 725

Jax Symphony: Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night - 8:00 pm - Five

Sunday, March 15:

Jacksonville Orchid Society Show - Mandarin Garden Club

Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Lost Weekend – The Photography of May Pang - Gallery 725

MercyMe Wonder + Awe Tour with Big Daddy Weave, Tim Timmons, and Sam Wesley - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews