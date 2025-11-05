Are you brave enough to try Kraft’s new Mac and Cheese flavor???

Kraft is truly getting into the holiday spirit with their new mac and cheese flavor...apple pie!

Kraft says, “[It’s] the comforting taste you love, now with a shockingly delicious savory and sweet pairing. It’s packed with cheesy, apple-y, cinnamon-y goodness. Each box includes sauce mix with seasoning, so you just need milk and margarine or butter.”

Here’s the catch though: you wont see it on store shelves! It’s an online exclusive that’s only available for a limited time.

If interested, you can buy a single box at Walmart.com for $1.48 or if you’re brave enough, a three-pack for $4.44.

Not brave enough to try it for yourself, a family on TikTok did it for you: