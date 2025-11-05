Entertainment

Are you brave enough to try Kraft’s new Mac and Cheese flavor???

By Cait
Major food company getting rid of dyes as family says they were behind son's behavioral problems On Tuesday, Kraft Heinz announced it will not introduce any new products with artificial food dyes effective immediately.
Kraft is truly getting into the holiday spirit with their new mac and cheese flavor...apple pie!

Kraft says, “[It’s] the comforting taste you love, now with a shockingly delicious savory and sweet pairing. It’s packed with cheesy, apple-y, cinnamon-y goodness. Each box includes sauce mix with seasoning, so you just need milk and margarine or butter.”

Here’s the catch though: you wont see it on store shelves! It’s an online exclusive that’s only available for a limited time.

If interested, you can buy a single box at Walmart.com for $1.48 or if you’re brave enough, a three-pack for $4.44.

Not brave enough to try it for yourself, a family on TikTok did it for you:

@lacychristian13

#macandcheese #mystery #walmart #kraft #applepie wanted the boys to try out or new flavor of Mac & Cheese.. I think it’s good.. Cliff didn’t like it because it shouldn’t be sweet!! You can order online starting tonight at midnight!!!

♬ original sound - Lacy Christian
