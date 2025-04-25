Ashton Jeanty, Jacksonville native, was drafted #6 overall to the Raiders in last night’s NFL draft!

The Jacksonville native has been a standout from the start, making waves at Boise State with his explosive playmaking and relentless work ethic. Known for his speed, vision, and power out of the backfield, Jeanty quickly became one of the most exciting running backs in college football—and clearly caught the eyes of NFL scouts.

Jeanty’s selection in the top 10 not only marks a huge milestone in his career but also brings pride to his hometown, where his journey from local fields to the national spotlight has inspired many young athletes.

As he prepares to suit up in silver and black, Raider Nation is buzzing with excitement about what Jeanty will bring to the field. One thing’s for sure: the NFL just got a whole lot more thrilling.

Congratulations, Ashton—you’ve made Jacksonville proud!