Ashton Jeanty, Jacksonville native, was drafted #6 overall to the Raiders in last night’s NFL draft!

NFL Draft Football Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty puts on a hat after being chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the sixth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

The Jacksonville native has been a standout from the start, making waves at Boise State with his explosive playmaking and relentless work ethic. Known for his speed, vision, and power out of the backfield, Jeanty quickly became one of the most exciting running backs in college football—and clearly caught the eyes of NFL scouts.

Jeanty’s selection in the top 10 not only marks a huge milestone in his career but also brings pride to his hometown, where his journey from local fields to the national spotlight has inspired many young athletes.

As he prepares to suit up in silver and black, Raider Nation is buzzing with excitement about what Jeanty will bring to the field. One thing’s for sure: the NFL just got a whole lot more thrilling.

Congratulations, Ashton—you’ve made Jacksonville proud!

Mountain West Championship - UNLV v Boise State BOISE, ID - DECEMBER 06: Running back Ashton Jeanty #2 of the Boise State Broncos fires up the crowd prior to the start of the Mountain West Championship between the Boise State Broncos and the UNLV Rebels at Albertsons Stadium on December 06, 2024 in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images (Loren Orr/Getty Images)

