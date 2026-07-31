The Average Summer Weekend Now Costs Nearly $400

A casual summer weekend may not feel like a major expense, but the total can add up much faster than expected. A recent survey found that Americans spend nearly $400 during a typical summer weekend, with restaurant meals ranking as the most common activity. Trips to the beach, parks or lakes, family gatherings, movies and short road trips also contribute to the total, even when no one books a flight or hotel.

The spending often comes from several small decisions rather than one big purchase. A meal out, gas, snacks, an activity for the kids and a few unplanned stops can quickly turn two ordinary days into a significant expense. Summer weekends are still a chance to relax and make memories, but they are also becoming another part of the household budget that requires more planning than many people realize.