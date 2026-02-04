Bad Bunny’s nipples to barefoot players: The 5 weirdest things you can bet on for Super Bowl 60

If you are looking for some action to step up your Super Bowl party this weekend, forget the coin toss. The oddsmakers have truly outdone themselves for Super Bowl 60, offering lines on everything from pre-game fashion to stadium ejections. I scoured the sportsbooks to find some of the funniest, weirdest, and most oddly-specific bets you can actually place on Super Bowl 60.

Pre-Game Action: Will Mack Hollins show up to the game barefoot? The betting money is heavily favoring a “Yes”. Mack has a history of walking into stadiums without shoes (even when he played in Buffalo!), and Vegas is so confident he will do it in sunny California that you have to bet $550 just to win $100. It seems like a lock...a big, stinky, toe-cheesy lock.

Halftime Action: Will Bad Bunny expose a nipple? The bettors believe this will also be a “Yes”. The “King of Latin Trap” is favored to have a wardrobe “malfunction” (or function, depending on how you look at it). Especially when you consider Adam Levine went shirtless a few years ago, the sports books think its highly likely Benito shows some skin.

In-Game Action: Will Seattle attempt a pass from the 1-yard line? The more you think abut it, the more you realize this is just cruel. The oddsmakers are literally trolling Seahawks fans with “PTSD odds” taking action on the exact play that lost them the Super Bowl against the Patriots a decade ago! Its sick, its twisted, and it’s getting a “No” bet from me.

Post-Game: Will Stefon Diggs propose to Cardi B? Just when you thought we were past proposal props in the wake of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, now we have the Stefon Diggs and Cardi B rumor mill. If the Patriots win and Diggs drops to one knee amidst the confetti, you could cash a massive ticket...but with that big reward comes a bigger risk - oddsmakers peg the chance of this happening at a little more than 2%

🚨BREAKING: #Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he will PROPOSE to his girlfriend rapper Cardi B. if he wins the Super Bowl.



“I gotta get my ring first, though.”



Major power-couple 👀👀👀pic.twitter.com/raIR4KA9cB — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 3, 2026

Wildcard Action: Will Dave Portnoy be removed from the stadium? The Barstool Sports founder/Fox Sports host and Patriots superfan is known for causing a scene wherever he goes. You can actually get 10-to-1 odds that he gets kicked out by security, and honestly, given his past performance I feel confident in taking the shot!

So, go ahead, prop bet your butts off! Even if the game turns into a blowout, at least you’ll be on the edge of your seat waiting to see if a receiver is wearing pink shoes or if security drags a streaker out of the stadium. Good luck, and as always - bet responsibly!