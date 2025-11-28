Will you be up early shopping? Lots of stores will open early on Friday for shopper to kick off the holiday shopping season!
Here’s when some of your favorite stores will open on Black Friday 2025!
|Store / Retailer
|Typical Black Friday Opening Time (2025)
|Kohl’s
|5:00 a.m. (
Smart SMS Solutions
)
|JCPenney
|5:00 a.m. (
News-Times
)
|Old Navy (select locations) / lower-cost retailers — “early birds”
|~5:00 a.m. (
Smart SMS Solutions
)
|Target
|6:00 a.m. (
mint
)
|Walmart
|6:00 a.m. (close ~ 11:00 p.m.) (
Smart SMS Solutions
)
|Best Buy
|6:00 a.m. (close ~ 10:00 p.m.) (
https://www.wagmtv.com
)
|Home Depot
|6:00 a.m. (
WRAL News
)
|Lowe’s
|6:00 a.m. (
News-Times
)
|Dick’s Sporting Goods
|6:00 a.m. (typical close ~ 10:00 p.m.) (
WRAL News
)
|Macy’s
|6:00 a.m. (many stores stay open late) (
Smart SMS Solutions
)
|Marshalls / TJ Maxx / similar discount-retailers
|~7:00 a.m. (
Yahoo Shopping
)
|HomeGoods
|~7:00 a.m. (
LiveNOW
)
|Big-box clubs (e.g. Costco, Sam’s Club)
|Usually later — Costco around 9:00–10:00 a.m. (varies) (
News-Times
)