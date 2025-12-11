Bon Jovi was paid HOW MUCH for his first record deal?!?!

When you think of Bon Jovi today, you think of sold-out stadiums, platinum records, and a net worth that would make your eyes water. But back in 1983, Jon Bon Jovi was just a kid from New Jersey looking for a break—and he took one for a bargain price.

The singer recently took to social media to share a photo of his very first professional recording contract, and the dollar amount is jaw-droppingly low. According to the document, dated June 14, 1983, Jon was paid a grand total of $180 to record. That’s right. One hundred and eighty dollars. The contract was a basic “work for hire” agreement, meaning he didn’t even own the master recording at the time. He captioned the post simply, “The contract that changed my life.”

That $180 session was for a little song called “Runaway.” As we all know, that track became a radio sensation, cracked the Top 40, and launched one of the most successful careers in rock and roll history.

It just goes to show that sometimes, you don’t do it for the money; you do it for the shot. I think it’s safe to say that $180 was the best investment he (and the record label) ever made.

