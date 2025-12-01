Calling All Popcorn Lovers to AMC Theatres For a New Unbeatable Deal 🍿

AMC Theatres decided to participate in all the Cyber Monday deals this year with a very intriguing deal for popcorn lovers:

AMC now has a Popcorn Pass available for purchase which gets you a 50% discount on a large popcorn EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK, plus one free refill PER DAY!

It’s not outrageously expensive either! The AMC Popcorn Pass is $29.99 a year and the best part is, you don’t have to get it on Cyber Monday because it’s going to be a permanent pass at AMC.

NOTE: If you buy one, the discount is effective right away and is good through the next year.

Here’s the catch: you do have to be a member of AMC’s Stubs loyalty program but it’s free to join. You do have to order it in person, with an ID, so you can’t share your popcorn pass with a family member.