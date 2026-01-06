Celebrate National Popcorn Day with the Return of Cinemark’s Bring Your Own Bucket Deal 🍿

Movie Lovers: National Popcorn Day is coming up on January 19th and Cinemark is celebrating by bringing back their Bring Your Own Bucket promotion:

Last year, customers could bring in any container and get up to 400 ounces (just over 3 gallons) of popcorn for only $5.

Well this year, Cinemark is raising the stakes by teaming up with Lowe’s for your chance to get FIVE gallons of popcorn!

If you bring in one of their blue buckets, or your own creative container, Cinemark will fill it to the brim for only $5.

Cinemark will be celebrating National Popcorn Day with this promotion running January 18th and 19th.

Here’s the best part, you DON’T have to see a movie to take advantage of this deal. You can just show up with your container (or Lowe’s bucket), get your popcorn and then go home and watch whatever you want!