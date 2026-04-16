Entertainment

Chicago Nostalgia Is Coming To Northeast Florida

By Shawn Knight
A White Castle restaurant building exterior. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Shawn Knight

I am so excited as a piece of my hometown Chicago is coming to Northeast Florida!

Back in the day after a night of partying before I would go home I would want to get something to eat and when everything is closed there would only be one place open and it’s what I craved....White Castle!

So, when Action News Jax confirmed that White Castle has applied to open its first North Florida location in St. Augustine, I immediately got happy as I imagine eating those steam grilled sliders, fries, and milkshake and not to mention I don’t have to drive to Orlando to get it make it worth the way for them to open.

The planned restaurant would be built near a new Walmart Supercenter on International Golf Parkway and include a 2,764-square-foot building, a patio, and a double drive-thru.

I wonder if I can get on the phone and talk to the people of Giordano’s and Portillo’s and convince them to bring their franchise to Jacksonville.

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News