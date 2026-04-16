Chicago Nostalgia Is Coming To Northeast Florida

I am so excited as a piece of my hometown Chicago is coming to Northeast Florida!

Back in the day after a night of partying before I would go home I would want to get something to eat and when everything is closed there would only be one place open and it’s what I craved....White Castle!

So, when Action News Jax confirmed that White Castle has applied to open its first North Florida location in St. Augustine, I immediately got happy as I imagine eating those steam grilled sliders, fries, and milkshake and not to mention I don’t have to drive to Orlando to get it make it worth the way for them to open.

The planned restaurant would be built near a new Walmart Supercenter on International Golf Parkway and include a 2,764-square-foot building, a patio, and a double drive-thru.

I wonder if I can get on the phone and talk to the people of Giordano’s and Portillo’s and convince them to bring their franchise to Jacksonville.