Christmas Gift Idea: Tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical Next March 🎭🎫

Clue just wrapped up at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, officially kicking off the 2025-2026 Broadway Season for FSCJ Artist Series.

Next year features a lot of amazing musicals including Moulin Rouge! The Musical which will be the perfect gift (or stocking stuffer) for the live theatre fan in your life:

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.

Tickets are officially on sale for the show coming to town March 10-15, 2026 and can be purchased online, by phone (904.632.5000) or emailing info@fscjartistseries.org

NOTE: Group orders of 10 or more can be placed by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or called 904.632.5050

Before Moulin Rouge! The Musical comes into town, don’t miss Mrs. Doubtfire The Musical at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts February 10-15, 2026. Tickets are already on sale for this show!

There’s more to look forward to with A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical and Beetlejuice being the next two shows included in FSCJ Artist Series 2025-2026 Broadway Season: