Christmas Shopping? Try the new Starbucks x Target Exclusive Holiday Drink 🥤

By Cait
Starbucks x Target Holiday Drink
Next time you find yourself at Target, if you need a little pick-me-up or just want to treat yourself to some Starbucks, try their new exclusive holiday drink:

The Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate is only available at Starbucks locations inside Target stores throughout the holiday season.

This new drink is a creme Frappuccino featuring a blend of mocha sauce, milk and ice poured over a layer of peppermint-flavored whipped cream with red and green sprinkles. It’s finished with another swirl of peppermint-flavored whipped cream and more sprinkles to add more holiday magic!

