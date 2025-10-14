Classic rock retirements now come in 3’s as well

In a relatively short span, the rock world has been hit with news of three major figures from beloved bands either stepping away or performing their final shows. It’s a bittersweet reminder that time waits for nobody!

First up, Foreigner front-man Kelly Hansen recently played his final show with the iconic band. After nearly two decades, Hansen’s vocals have been synonymous with Foreigner’s live performances, helping to keep their classic hits alive for a new generation of fans.

His departure marks the end of a significant chapter for the band, leaving big shoes to fill as they continue their farewell tour.

Adding to the wave of changes, original Foreigner vocalist Lou Gramm recently announced his plans for retirement from live performances at the end of 2025. Gramm’s distinctive voice defined Foreigner’s most successful era, delivering timeless classics like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Juke Box Hero.”

While he has primarily performed solo or with his own band in recent years, his decision to step away from the stage completely marks a close to the career of one of rock’s most recognizable voices.

As if two major Foreigner-related departures weren’t enough, Jonathan Cain, the long-standing keyboardist and songwriter for Journey, also recently announced his departure from the band. Cain’s contributions to Journey are huge, co-writing some of their biggest hits, including the iconic “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

His decision to step away is a significant blow to the band’s continuing legacy, which is becoming harder to prop up as time goes on without past peak-era members like Steve Perry, Ross Valory, Steve Smith, and now Cain.

These three recent announcements collectively tell a story of an era slowly, and gracefully, drawing to a close. These legends may be stepping back from the intense grind of touring and performing, but their contributions to classic rock will live on through generations of music lovers. While these careers come to an end, the music will continue to play.

©2025 Cox Media Group