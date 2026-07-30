Cleaning the House May Be More Romantic Than Buying Flowers

Flowers, chocolates and expensive dinners may get most of the attention, but one of the easiest ways to impress a partner could be sitting beneath the kitchen sink. A survey of 2,000 adults found that nearly seven in 10 Americans consider it attractive when they see their partner cleaning. Younger adults were even more likely to say they would prefer the gift of a freshly cleaned home over something expensive.

Household chores can become a surprisingly important part of a relationship, especially when one person feels responsible for most of the work. Laundry, dishes and sweeping were among the tasks people most appreciated their partners handling. It may not look like a scene from a romantic movie, but noticing a full dishwasher and emptying it without being asked can say just as much as a bouquet.