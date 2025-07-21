Coldplay Kiss-Cam CEO Resigns After Viral Affair Video Hits the Internet

It started with a kiss cam at a Coldplay concert… and ended with a CEO stepping down.

Andy Byron, now the former CEO of tech company Astronomer, has officially resigned after a video from Gillette Stadium went viral — showing him getting cozy with the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot. The catch? Both are married… but not to each other.

Once the two realized they were on the jumbotron, Byron tried to dip out of frame faster than a bad Tinder date. But it was too late. The internet saw it, screenshotted it, and turned it into one of the most talked-about kiss cam moments of the year.

In a statement, Astronomer said they’re committed to “accountability” and that “our leaders are expected to set the standard.” Translation: when your HR chief and your CEO are caught looking like a real-life soap opera, someone’s gotta go. Byron’s actions, they say, “did not meet” those expectations.

Cofounder Pete DeJoy is stepping in as interim CEO while they search for someone new (and hopefully less scandalous).

Since the video blew up, the internet has been doing what it does best — making everything a meme. From influencers spoofing how to dodge a kiss cam to full-on baseball mascots recreating the moment, this scandal has officially gone mainstream.

Moral of the story: if you’re sneaking around, maybe don’t do it in the front row of a stadium with a camera crew.