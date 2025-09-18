The crazy train of new Ozzy Osbourne content is leaving the station

If you thought you knew everything there was to know about Ozzy Osbourne, think again. The legacy of the Prince of Darkness is not going quietly into the sunset any time soon...a slew of new TV shows, documentaries, movies, and books are on the horizon.

Among the expected slew of releases are Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home. This one-hour documentary chronicles the last three years of Ozzy’s life, his move back to the UK, and his attempts to get back on stage for a final time. It features contributions from Sharon, Jack, and Kelly Osbourne. Originally scheduled for release, the family requested BBC delay it for the time being.

'Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home' Documentary Now Set For October Release: Posted by Theprp.com on Thursday, September 18, 2025

Another anticipated release is the BBC documentary No Escape From Now which released an official trailer this week and is set to premiere on October 7th.

Back to the Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow is another project set to celebrate the Prince of Darkness. It’s a feature-length concert film celebrating Ozzy Osbourne’s final performance and the legacy of Black Sabbath, set to release in theaters in early 2026.

And finally for those who prefer to read, Last Rites is a new memoir from Ozzy Osbourne chronicling the final years of his life, his health struggles, and reflections on his career and is also due out in early October.

Ozzy Osbourne - Last Rites book available for pre-order:



“A candid final memoir from the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, written in his own words. Read never-before told stories of his personal health battles, and his determination to make it to Birmingham to play his final show and… pic.twitter.com/TLO2mW7xuL — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) September 13, 2025

With so many projects on the way, it’s clear that Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy is not just enduring, but expanding, ensuring his unique brand of madness and genius reaches a whole new generation of fans.

©2025 Cox Media Group