A Danish Zoo Asked People to Donate Their Pets… to Feed to the Lions?!

So, remember We Bought a Zoo with Matt Damon? Well... this is the European horror spin-off.

Aalborg Zoo in northern Denmark posted a message on Facebook that basically said:

“Hey, got a spare bunny? Want to donate it... to be food?”

And yes — they’re serious. The zoo is asking for healthy pets like rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs, and even mini horses to feed their lions and other meat-loving animals. (Don’t worry — no dogs or cats allowed.)

Their reasoning? In the wild, big cats don’t eat neatly sliced steaks. They eat whole animals — fur, bones, and all. According to the zoo, feeding them this way is more natural and better for their digestion and mental stimulation.

But here’s the twist: the zoo says your donated pet will be “gently euthanized” before it becomes dinner. (That wording alone stirred up a firestorm online.)

As expected, social media exploded with outrage — many calling it disturbing and cold-hearted. But some folks are defending the practice, calling it “practical” and accusing critics of being “soft.”

One line from the zoo’s website that raised eyebrows?

“You can donate up to four animals at once.” Cue the guinea pig doomsday memes.

Bottom Line: It’s real. It’s happening. And while it’s making people uncomfortable, it’s also sparking a legit conversation about how zoos feed their animals.