Date Night on the 13th Floor This Weekend Only… If You Survive ❤️

Love is in the air this month, and so is fear as the 13th Floor Haunted House opens for Love Bites, happening Valentine’s Day Weekend ONLY:

Lovers can expect to see the same thrills and chills of the Halloween season but with a romantic twist where horrific vampires stalk you in the dark and terrifying monsters lurk around every corner.

Want to spice up the night? Attendees can also enjoy axe throwing, mini escape games, Return of the Dead Zombie Shoot, and even a date night package ticket add on:

Grab your tickets now for Friday, February 13-Sunday, February 15 and prepare for a Valentine’s date you’ll never forget!