Dear Great Black Man: Let’s End 2025 By Making Our Mental Health A Priority in Jacksonville

When was the last time you checked on your strong friend in 2025?

Now that we are just a few days away from 2026, I would like for all African American men to make their mental health a priority moving forward.

When I first moved to Jacksonville, I wanted to make my mental health a priority especially finishing my last year of Morehouse, relocating to a new state, city, and starting a job and trust me it isn’t for the weak.

Thankfully, I made the decision to seek therapy and it has done wonders and I have made it my business to be an advocate for mental health when it comes to African American men.

Recently, I moderated a forum with Cox Media Group with our You Are Not Alone Mental Health and Forum and the attendance and response afterwards was proof that Men’s Mental Health Matters in Duval.

Now, as we prepare to say goodbye to 2025 and hello to 2026 I am asking all men to join me and the Mental Health and The Black Community as they present the 43rd Annual Conference “By What Means Is a Man Made Whole?” on Tuesday December 30th at Westside Church of Christ 23 W. 8th Street here in Jacksonville from 6:00 pm to 8 pm.

By What Means Is A Man Made Whole Forum (Shawn Knight)

Panelist will include mental health professionals, consumers, relatives, and advocates.

Ladies I encourage you to bring that special man in your life to this conference and let’s heal together as a community.

See you there!