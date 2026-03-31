I’ve heard of destination weddings to glamorous European cities or beautiful tropical locations but a destination wedding to Buc-ees?

This wasn’t exactly a destination wedding... it was more of a spontaneous wedding at a Buc-ees.

Let me explain. Melanie Curtis and Bob Hespen were engaged but they hated the thought of spending tons of money on a traditional engagement or even an elopement.

But that’s when the lightbulb went off in Bob’s head as the two were on a spring break road trip in Tennessee. He suggested they get married at their favorite road trip rest stop, Buc-ees, and Melanie agreed!

You can read even more at People.

No word if they got free brisket for their wedding meal. They should have!