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A destination wedding to Buc-ees?

By Toni Foxx
Buc-ee's
Buc-ee's (joe hendrickson/Joseph Hendrickson - stock.adobe.com)
By Toni Foxx

I’ve heard of destination weddings to glamorous European cities or beautiful tropical locations but a destination wedding to Buc-ees?

This wasn’t exactly a destination wedding... it was more of a spontaneous wedding at a Buc-ees.

Let me explain. Melanie Curtis and Bob Hespen were engaged but they hated the thought of spending tons of money on a traditional engagement or even an elopement.

But that’s when the lightbulb went off in Bob’s head as the two were on a spring break road trip in Tennessee. He suggested they get married at their favorite road trip rest stop, Buc-ees, and Melanie agreed!

You can read even more at People.

No word if they got free brisket for their wedding meal. They should have!

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.



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