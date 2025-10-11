Diane Keaton dead at 79

TMZ and People Magazine report actress Diane Keaton has passed away in California. Further details are not available at this time, and her loved ones have asked for privacy, according to a family spokesperson.

Rising to fame in The Godfather and immortalized by her iconic role in Annie Hall, Keaton’s five-decade career spanned acclaimed films like Baby Boom, Father of the Bride, The First Wives Club, and Something’s Gotta Give.

Beyond acting, she directed films, wrote best-selling memoirs, and became a fashion icon with her signature menswear-inspired look. Unmarried but devoted to her two adopted children, Keaton leaves behind a legacy defined by authenticity, creativity, and enduring charm.