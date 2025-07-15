Disney Adults Just Got Their Own Dating App

This is either the cutest thing ever or a red flag with mouse ears. 🐭💘

Disney adults now have their own dating app. It’s called “Single Riders” — and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a place where you can find someone who won’t judge you for crying during the fireworks show or planning your outfits for Dapper Day.

A Disney superfan out of Orlando (@JoeTheBeardedNerd) came up with the idea after getting stood up on a date and drowning his sorrows at a Disney bar. Two years and one programmer later, the beta version is finally dropping later this year.

And get this — it’s not just for romance. Joe says you can use it to meet friends too… or at least someone to scream with on the Tower of Terror without judgment.

One feature people are begging for? A park check-in tool to see if any other “Single Riders” are already at the park so you can link up in real time for a spontaneous date. Imagine meeting your soul mate in line for Space Mountain. ICONIC.

Now Joe says it’s for theme park lovers in general… but we all know this is for the people who have custom Mickey ears for every season and would DIE behind Winnie the Pooh.

📱 Would YOU date a Disney adult?🎢 Are you already planning your profile? Hit us up! Tell us: Is this a dream come true… or dating nightmare? 👀