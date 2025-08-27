🎣💎 Divers Find Fishing Captain’s $25K Gold Bracelet at the Bottom of the Gulf!

Lost Treasure at Sea

Tampa fishing captain Tyler Feijoo was living every boat-lover’s nightmare earlier this month when his diamond-studded, 18-karat gold bracelet — a gift from his dad — slipped off his wrist and sank 160 feet to the seafloor during a charter trip. 😱

He was 70 miles offshore, chucking bait like usual when the bracelet just spun off into the deep. One minute it was shining on his wrist, and the next — gone. Just like that. 💨💦

The $5K Bounty 🤑

Feijoo didn’t give up. He dropped a pin on his GPS, jumped on social media, and offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help recover the 10-ounce Cuban link chain that meant so much to him. (Yeah, we’d go diving for that too.)

Enter two local diving legends: Chad Tripp and Dalton Conrad. 🧜‍♂️💪

A 45-Second Miracle

The next day, the dream team went back to the spot. Chad dove first and spotted a hogfish chillin’ on the seafloor — a very good sign. 🐟👀

Then Dalton jumped in with an underwater scooter (so cool) — and resurfaced in just 45 seconds holding the bracelet up like a pirate holding treasure:

“You guys looking for this?” 😎💰

Captain Feijoo called the moment “ecstatic” — and we believe it. He got his bracelet back, thanked the divers, and they all went fishing together to celebrate. 🎉🎣

Lesson Learned 🧠

Feijoo says he’ll never wear jewelry on the water again.

(But at least this story didn’t end in the “Lost Forever” pile — just imagine explaining that to your dad! 😬)

Would you dive 160 feet to find $25,000 in gold and diamonds? Let us know on socials @WAPE 💬👇