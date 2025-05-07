Entertainment

Do firefighters have the world toughest job?

By Matt Ray
Milton firefighters hone their skills during week of intense training
By Matt Ray

A new national poll just dropped the official rankings of America’s most grueling gigs.

At the top? Firefighters, with nearly half of Americans saying they’ve got the hardest job in the country. Right behind them: construction workers, military personnel, and doctors — all roles known for high pressure, danger, and life-or-death stakes.

The survey also showed big respect for EMTs, cops, and even astronauts — because apparently space isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

Interestingly, 81% of people feel trade workers don’t get enough credit, even though they keep our homes, roads, and power running every day.

Here’s the full list:

Top 20 Most Demanding Jobs

  1. Firefighter — 48%
  2. Construction worker — 44%
  3. Military — 38%
  4. Doctor — 38%
  5. Police officer — 37%
  6. EMT or paramedic — 35%
  7. Astronaut — 32%
  8. Farmer — 29%
  9. Air traffic controller — 29%
  10. Oil worker — 25%
  11. Nurse — 18%
  12. Roofer — 16%
  13. Electrician — 16% [TIED]
  14. Home builder — 16% [TIED]
  15. Engineer — 15%
  16. Pilot — 14% [TIED]
  17. Teacher — 14% [TIED]
  18. Lawyer — 13%
  19. Carpenter, woodworker or cabinet maker — 12%
  20. Drywall/plaster installer — 12%
Matt Ray

Matt Ray

Matt is a Jacksonville native and has been in radio for over two decades. Matt also owns his own production company that produces Award winning Radio and TV commercials all over the country for a variety of clients.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!