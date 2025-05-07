Do firefighters have the world toughest job?

A new national poll just dropped the official rankings of America’s most grueling gigs.

At the top? Firefighters, with nearly half of Americans saying they’ve got the hardest job in the country. Right behind them: construction workers, military personnel, and doctors — all roles known for high pressure, danger, and life-or-death stakes.

The survey also showed big respect for EMTs, cops, and even astronauts — because apparently space isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

Interestingly, 81% of people feel trade workers don’t get enough credit, even though they keep our homes, roads, and power running every day.

Here’s the full list:

Top 20 Most Demanding Jobs