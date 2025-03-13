Doctors Have Noticed An Increase in Cases of Glue “Mistaken” For Eye Drops

Doctors are reminding eye drop users to read labels carefully after seeing an uptick in cases of people accidentally putting glue into their eyes.

It has become surprisingly common for people to mistake nail glue or lash glue for eye drops.

One doctor said nail and lash glues, as well as several other products, can sometimes come in bottles that closely resemble eye drop containers.

He earns, “This glue dries in a matter of seconds”. He encourages people to “get to a sink, try and wash it out or take a towel and loosen it up a little bit because the quicker you act, the better.”

Doctors sometimes have to scrape adhesive from the surface of a patient’s eye, but the incidents generally don’t lead to any permanent damage.

The health experts urged eye drop users to make sure they carefully read labels before applying eye drops, and keep their drops somewhere separate from any similarly sized or colored bottles.