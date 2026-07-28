Entertainment

Does Finding Love Really Take a Six-Figure Salary?

By Matt Ray
Stock photo of couple Stock photo of couple (Drobot Dean - stock.adobe.com)
By Matt Ray

Dating has never been cheap, but a new survey suggests many Americans believe it’s becoming even harder to build a relationship without financial stability. In fact, researchers found that 1 in 4 people say their finances have prevented them from pursuing or maintaining a serious relationship. Between rising housing costs, expensive nights out, travel, and everyday bills, many singles feel they need to reach a six-figure income before they can comfortably focus on dating.

Of course, love has never been measured by a paycheck, but money can influence when people feel ready to take the next step. Some couples are choosing simpler date nights, splitting expenses more evenly, or waiting longer before moving in together. While every relationship is different, the growing cost of everyday life is changing how many people think about romance, proving that financial confidence has become part of the modern dating conversation.

Matt Ray

Matt Ray

Matt is a Jacksonville native and has been in radio for over two decades. Matt also owns his own production company that produces Award winning Radio and TV commercials all over the country for a variety of clients.



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